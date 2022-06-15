Pension Token: A Unique Passive Income Based Crypto Token Promising a ‘Forever’ Income

/EIN News/ -- Düsseldorf, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These days APY projects that give 2,000,000% APY often mislead their investors. The APY is ineffective as long as the % of total supply is not increasing. It only brings a psychological feeling of getting more tokens and since the price is going down with every rebase, people are buying the illusional dip. The Pension Project offers a unique APY through its different plans.

What is Pension Token?





The project's development began in February 2022, when the auto compound projects were at their peak. Those projects got a massive volume and exposure and seemed to be the next big thing in crypto space.

Nevertheless, the team identified a significant vulnerability in those projects: they weren't sustainable for the long term.



The reason is simple, while the amount of tokens each gets is growing exponentially, the liquidity is rising (on a green day) linearly- and in the long term, it causes whale's wallets that can drain the liquidity.



Fast forward to June 2022 and there are projects that "fix" the issue by not allowing to sell more than 1% daily. While it does solve the sustainability issue, it causes two new problems. One almost cannot take their profits. Users must sell their 1% allowance daily to get a very tiny amount of BNB.



The second problem is even more significant. With that mechanism, it is challenging to attract new investors. Add to those facts that one pays tax on buys and tax on sales, and it will be a reasonable explanation why those kinds of projects are failing in the long term too.



The Pension project is unique and offers the following mechanism:

Investors will have three options:

Get compound Get rewards Leave the project

A detailed explanation of Pension project will be shared before the private sale.



The project developers genuinely believe the Pension Project has outstanding potential to give financial freedom to its investors.



Following is the roadmap of the Pension Project



Do a CertiK audit BEFORE the private sale.

Get the #1 contract dev in crypto space into our team- Sir Tris.

Develop a top-class dApp before launch.

Do partnerships with the biggest IDOs.

Begin with marketing AFTER the audit is entirely ready.

Hire the best graphic designers.

Have an option to invest in the project with a credit card.

We will be honest with our investors and will not promise unrealistic yields on the investment.

Be open to suggestions from our community to improve the project.

Most importantly, communicate regularly with our community and not label every question as “FUD.”



The last places for Pension project seed sale are available on their website to finance the CertiK audit. To get a whitelist spot, users have to enter the Telegram group and follow the instructions.

To know more about Pension Project, visit their website on:



