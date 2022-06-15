Statement from Secretary Cardona on the 10th Anniversary of DACA

"A decade ago, the Obama-Biden administration worked alongside Dreamers and immigration experts to establish DACA. Since then, DACA has provided hundreds of thousands of people who grew up in the United States, living American lives and dreaming American dreams, with protection from deportation, access to work permits and education, and hope for a brighter future. Over the last ten years, Dreamers have thrived in our schools, contributed to our communities, and built successful careers in education, health care, the military and so much more. Yet congressional inaction has left a cloud of uncertainty and fear over Dreamers, their families, and thousands of undocumented youth throughout our nation. Today, I join President Biden in calling on Congress to take long overdue action, and pass bipartisan legislation that offers a path to citizenship for people who belong in this country, love this country, and call this country home.”