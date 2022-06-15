Latest New York Carriage Horse Crash Sees Horse Running Wild into Head on Traffic
The American people will no longer tolerate these incidents in our modern-day society.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the news of New York City's latest horse-drawn carriage crash is breaking Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby released the following statement:
"New York Mayor Eric Adams should immediately instruct the NYPD to swiftly investigate this case and revoke the driver’s license until an investigation has been completed. It’s long past time to rid our nation’s largest city of the antiquated use of horse-drawn carriages.
“Working horses on hot, slippery asphalt without the proper care and nourishment is inexcusable, and this particular incident saw a horse run out of control into oncoming traffic which is tremendously dangerous for horses and humans alike. The animal protection movement in America fired up 150 years ago over the issue of carriage horse abuse, yet Manhattan continues to allow it to persist today. The American people will no longer tolerate these incidents in our modern-day society.”
NYCLASS, a Manhattan based organization that has long worked to end carriage horse abuse in New York, posted a video of the incident here on Twitter. A previous story PEOPLE ran on the issue can be found here, and Irby's latest opinion piece on the subject can be found here at Patch.com.
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
