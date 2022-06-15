Jobsite Management Software Market in the U.S is expected to garner US$ 4.7 Billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.K. Jobsite management software market is expected to be worth $536.4 million by 2032. The global market for jobsite management software is growing at a rapid pace, and it's expected to reach $5.7 billion in 2022 against last year’s estimate of$ 5 2Bn

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global jobsite management software market is estimated at US$ 13.1 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, reports a recently published Future Market Insights study. Expansion of the market can be attributed to the growing requirement for large-scale project management.



Rapid urbanization is estimated to be one of the key factors driving the market during the assessment period. As people migrate to cities, the construction market is likely to witness notable expansion in the forecast period. Also, smart cities and new housing trends supported by digital technologies is anticipated to augment the market size in the forthcoming period.

For instance, Building Information Modelling (BIM) software like AutoCAD and Revit enable the user to test the construction digitally. Such innovations are expected to provide a significant boost to the industry in the assessment period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing focus on smart manufacturing. The region has been acknowledged as one of the most notable markets for construction and design software owing to the presence of evolving economies such as China, Japan and India. As per Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, US$ 5 Billion of revenue was generated in 2020 in the construction equipment sector.

Key points from the Market Study

· By end-user, the general contractors segment is anticipated to dominate the market while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

· By product type, the cloud-based segment is projected to record a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022-2032

· Market in the U.K to garner a market value worth US$ 536.4 Million by 2032

· Industry in China to record a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

· Market in South Korea is expected to hold a value of US$ 470.8 Million during the assessment period.

“Increasing urbanization and the rising popularity of smart city projects are likely to offer significant opportunities, with developing countries such as India, China, and Japan, contributing to market growth significantly, given a general boom in their respective construction industries,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the market include Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Inc., Fieldwire, CoConstruct, esub construction software, and DataForma. Notable Developments in the Market are:

· In February 2022, Trimble Inc., a California-based building & construction player, introduced the Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform for asphalt compactors, to allow operators to monitor the compaction process appropriately.

· In March 2021, Trimble Inc., launched the latest version of Tekla Structures 2021, a structural BIM software solution for structural engineering, steel fabrication management, and constructible BIM. The software offers updated features and offers better usability with in-product guidance.

· In April 2022, eSUB Construction Software, a cloud-based management solution, founded in San Diego, CA, announced the latest iteration of its unique construction software. eSUB Cloud 2.0 aims to increase profitability and productivity by strengthening communication between the office and field and offering an advanced user experience.

Key Segments Profiled In The Jobsite Management Software Market

Jobsite Management Software Market by Product Type:

Installed PC Jobsite Management Software

Installed Mobile Jobsite Management Software

Cloud-based Jobsite Management Software





Jobsite Management Software Market by End-User:

Jobsite Management Software by General Contractors

Jobsite Management Software by Building Owners

Jobsite Management Software by Independent Construction Managers

Jobsite Management Software by Sub-Contractors

Jobsite Management Software by Others





Jobsite Management Software Market by Region:

Jobsite Management Software in North America

Jobsite Management Software in Europe

Jobsite Management Software in APAC

Jobsite Management Software in MEA

Jobsite Management Software in Latin America





