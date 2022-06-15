Fighting the Demons from within
Judy V Rentz writes Fighting to Survive to inspire readers through her story of sufferingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While others see their sun shining brightly, others cannot seem to find the light. Several people are having trouble coping with their thoughts and emotions, which is made even more difficult when they are suffering from a disease yet do not know what to do.
"Fighting to Survive: My Nightmare of Pudendal Neuralgia and Entrapment" is a book for people who are unable to find healing in their disease-related suffering. Their feelings worsen as they seek different opinions from various doctors. Judy V Rentz, the author, feels the same way; she suffered six years of hip and leg pain, but she knows that such pain can be healed from within. As she says in her book, "One must remain strong even when no doctor can tell what is wrong."
“This life she is empowered to endure speaks volumes. I liked that from the very beginning, she was extremely transparent. Being non-fiction, I realize this was not meant to be a page-turner, but I myself felt compelled to read it through fully on the first day!” says Barry P. King
Judy V Rentz is a proud country girl from Maryville, Tennessee, a Knoxville suburb. She relocated to the United States of America due to her husband's job and two children, while learning to meet people from all over the globe.
“I love all the people, but nothing has impressed me more than the upbringing I had in our small country area outside of Maryville, TN. I credit my mother. Studying every afternoon was her lifeline. She told us many times over how the Bible would have us live. This is my most cherished memory and certainly has attributed to the person I am today, not perfect, but always forgiven.” says Judy.
