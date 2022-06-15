Alex Leveto Features as Exeleon’s Most Influential Leader in Real Estate of 2022
Alex Leveto, VP and COO of Realty Companies, is recognized by Exeleon Magazine on the Cover of its latest issue of the Most Influential Leaders in Real Estate.
My job is to create systems and processes that will help us scale as a company to an international level eventually.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine has released it’s all new issue titled the Most Influential Leaders in Real Estate of 2022, featuring some of the most accomplished names from the real estate market and highlighting their pathway towards attaining excellence.
— Alex Leveto
Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.
In this issue centered around Real Estate leaders, Exeleon Magazine has featured Alex Leveto as the Cover. Alex Leveto is the VP and COO of Realty Companies and a fourth-generational realtor who has made a mark in the industry at a very young age.
Realty Companies is one the leading authorities for land brokerage in the Southeastern United States. Established in 1986 as Realty Atlanta, the company was re-branded with the intention of a major expansion beginning in 2020.
By spearheading Realty Companies, Alex aims to grow his business beyond what they are currently doing. “My job is to create systems and processes that will help us scale as a company to an international level eventually,” he mentions.
Talking about the industry and his Cover feature, Alex assets, “Currently, the commercial real estate industry is thriving in all aspects. Our company’s specialty, land, is intensely desired to meet the demands of end consumers. Our brokerages aim to alleviate affordable housing and other points of necessity in the marketplace, one property at a time.”
He further adds, “Realty Companies plans to expand our footprint across the United States in coming years by acquiring the best talent in the industry. It has been a pleasure to work with Exeleon Magazine and I highly recommend this platform to anyone interested in sharing their personal and professional missions.”
Daryl Yeung, the Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine, mentioned “Alex Leveto is a pioneer in the real estate market. His dedication toward a narrow category in real estate has also allowed him to build a loyal clientele while developing credibility to connect with several buyers and sellers.”
“We are extremely proud to feature Alex as the cover of our Leaders in Real Estate issue,” he continues.
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
About Realty Companies
Realty Companies is the leading authority for land brokerage in the South-eastern United States. It is the overarching identity for 7 brokerages, 25 agents, and 4 active locations. Realty Atlanta, established in 1986, was re-branded with the intention of a major expansion beginning in 2020. In 2021, the business achieved its best year in sales in 35 years and is currently on track to achieve over ten times this milestone by the end of 2022. Realty Companies currently serves Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee, with the intention to continue its reach across other national locations.
