Medical Device Connectivity Market 2022 by Top Players : Cisco Systems, Qualcomm, Philips Healthcare, Infosys, Cerner

Medical Device Connectivity Market Trend – Rising implementation of health information exchange solutions in healthcare industry.

Medical Device Connectivity Market Size – USD 1.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Trend – Rising implementation of health information exchange solutions in healthcare industry.” — Emergen Research

The global medical device connectivity market size reached USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global medical device connectivity market revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for better medical device management in the healthcare industry. Rising need for automatic data entry systems in healthcare facilities is expected to further boost global medical device connectivity market growth. Increasing implementation of health information exchange solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to boost market growth going ahead.

However, concerns regarding cyber-attacks and high deployment costs of medical device connectivity systems are key factors expected to hamper growth of the global medical device connectivity market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

The medical device integration segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share and register a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. Integration of medical devices is a software-based solution that remotely collects and combines the patient's vital signs through various medical devices at the same time, and deployment of this software has been increasing due to convenience in terms of usage, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

Rising adoption of medical device connectivity systems to incorporate medical devices with Electronic Medical Records and Electronic Health Records is driving revenue growth of implementation & integration segment.

The wireless segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution to the global market during the forecast period. Wireless systems enable offering of high level of healthcare service and improved treatments as doctors constantly receive real-time information about patients, and this is a key factor driving preference across healthcare sectors.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Medical Device Connectivity market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Medical Device Connectivity report include:

Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cerner Corporation, Digi International Inc., Lantronix, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., and Baxter International Inc.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical device connectivity market on the basis of solution, service, technology, end-use, and region.

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interface Devices

Telemetry Systems

Connectivity Hubs

Medical Device Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Training

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wireless

Wired

Hybrid

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Worth USD 8.42 Billion in 2028