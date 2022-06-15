New Version of Automatic Link-Fixing Software Supports Revit
LinkTek’s newest release of LinkFixer Advanced™ features the addition of support for popular BIM software, Revit. Built from the input of IT professionals.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LinkTek Corporation, the world’s leading provider of automatic link-handling software, announces thelatest release of the LinkFixer Advanced software. According to sources within the development team at LinkTek, this latest release, version 6.1, provides much-needed support for 2016–2023 versions of Revit, a popular building information modelling platform for architects, engineers, designers and contractors.
The new version was thoroughly beta-tested to ensure that the software functions seamlessly in the context of Revit. Files can be moved to or from Revit via file shares or network drives with LinkFixer Advanced protecting their working links and fixing broken links.
LinkTek’s Executive Vice President for Operations, Oscar Albornoz, stated, “Our BIM users spoke, and we listened. Autodesk’s Revit has been on our radar for quite some time. For years, we’ve helped MicroStation users fix their missing reference files, and AutoCAD users handle their Xref files. It was time to expand and help our Revit users too.”
LinkFixer Advanced 6.1 supports links to other Revit files, links to CAD file types and links to Design Web Format (.dwf) files. It can also scan and report on links to BIM (.ifc) and decal file types.
Albornoz continued, “Revit users have been looking for an automated solution to fixing their missing references. Now, with LinkFixer Advanced 6.1, they can do this. Whether it’s preventing a catastrophe or fixing just one reference quickly, LinkFixer Advanced is there to help our busy Revit users complete and deliver their BIM projects on time.”
About LinkTek
LinkTek’s product, LinkFixer Advanced, automatically finds and fixes broken links in an organization’s most critical file types so that migrations and file system reorganizations can be completed quickly, accurately and without causing lost data or lost productivity due to broken file links. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, LinkTek Corporation provides the world’s leading solution for the management and automatic repair of file links found in today’s most common file formats. LinkTek’s purpose is to improve the lives of computer users and IT professionals by providing software that automatically repairs file links and also protects them from the effects of data migrations and user errors. For more information, visit www.LinkTek.com .
