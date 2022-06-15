Memorial for Monson Civil War veterans

Contributed photo MEMORIAL SERVICE – On June 11 at the Churchyard Cemetery in Monson the S.E. Palmer Tent #23 and Col. Douty Camp #11, Sons and Daughters of Union Veterans held a memorial service for three Civil War veterans. Front, from left, DUV members of the S.E. Palmer Tent President Estella Bennett, Junior Vice President Linda Moon, and Treasurer Mary Annis. Back, Monson Towne-Holmbom Legion Post Chaplain Bob Jarvis, Monson Historical Society President Glenn Poole, Past Commander of theTowne-Holmbom Legion Post Bill Ranta, Junior Vice Commander of the Col. Douty Camp #11 SUVCW and Department of Maine Historian Wayne Bennett, Maine Dept Senior Vice Commander Howard Black, Dept of Maine Commander Peter Redman, Legion Commander of the Towne-Holmbom Post Jim Greenleaf, and wife Marge Greenleaf.

MONSON – On Saturday, June 11 at the Churchyard Cemetery in Monson the S.E. Palmer Tent #23 and Col. Douty Camp #11, Sons and Daughters of Union Veterans held a memorial service for three Monson Civil War veterans.

John M. Steward was a successful farmer in Monson when he entered the service at the age of 39 leaving behind his wife and four children under the age of 10. Steward was killed at the battle of Petersburg, Virginia on March 24, 1865. He had two brothers in the service, Mark died of disease in Alabama and Moses survived the war.

MEMORIAL SERVICE – On June 11 at the Churchyard Cemetery in Monson the S.E. Palmer Tent #23 and Col. Douty Camp #11, Sons and Daughters of Union Veterans held a memorial service for three Civil War veterans. Front, from left, DUV members of the S.E. Palmer Tent President Estella Bennett, Junior Vice President Linda Moon, and Treasurer Mary Annis. Back, Monson Towne-Holmbom Legion Post Chaplain Bob Jarvis, Monson Historical Society President Glenn Poole, Past Commander of theTowne-Holmbom Legion Post Bill Ranta, Junior Vice Commander of the Col. Douty Camp #11 SUVCW and Department of Maine Historian Wayne Bennett, Maine Dept Senior Vice Commander Howard Black, Dept of Maine Commander Peter Redman, Legion Commander of the Towne-Holmbom Post Jim Greenleaf, and wife Marge Greenleaf.

Also honored were brothers Flavel and John H. Jackson. Flavel served with the 1st Maine Heavy Artillery and was killed May 19, 1863 during the Rapidan Campaign. His brother Bradish who was in the same company was wounded on the same day, but recovered and was discharged.

Flavel was single and 19 when he enlisted. His brother John H. Jackson was married and had a farm and two children when he enlisted at age 28. After being sent to the Hospital in Washington D.C. with an unknown disease, he was sent home on leave to recover but died shortly after arriving in Monson. His wife lost her husband on Sept. 11, 1864 and a daughter Nov. 15. She gave birth to a son the next day. Mary and son John remained in Monson while the oldest son moved to New Hampshire.