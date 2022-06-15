Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,279 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Federated States of Micronesia President Panuelo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo and reaffirmed the special friendship between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia marked by a commitment to securing peace and prosperity in the Pacific Island region.  Secretary Blinken commended President Panuelo for his strong leadership in the region, including the swift actions taken against the Russian Federation after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.  The Secretary committed to working together to ensure the timely and successful completion of negotiations relating to the Compact of Free Association, as amended.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Federated States of Micronesia President Panuelo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.