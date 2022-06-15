Population Health Management Solutions Market Size Worth USD 48.64 Billion in 2027 | Epic Systems Corporation, Optum.,

Emergen Research Logo

The market is expected to grow due to the increased government initiatives and usage of Big Data in analytics in the healthcare sector.

Population Health Management Solutions Market Size – USD 21.63 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%, Market trends –The rising incidence of chronic diseases.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global population health management solutions market is forecasted to be worth USD 48.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increasing demand, mainly due to the adoption of IT in the healthcare industry. Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand.The advent of technologies such as data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence within the healthcare industry is growing, which is fostering market growth.

The reliable Population Health Management Solutions business report is an analytical consideration of the prime challenges that may arrive in the market in terms of sales, export, import, or revenue. This market report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of this industry that gives number of market insights. This market research report describes the major moves of the top players and brands such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. It is a professional and in-depth analysis on the current state of the market.

This analysis assists report users in evaluating the Population Health Management Solutions market based on various parameters such as economies of scale, switching costs, brand loyalty, existing distribution channels, capital investments, manufacturing rights & patents, government regulations, advertising impact, and consumer preference impact. This simplified data is expected to aid the industry’s key decision-makers in their decision-making process. Furthermore, this study answers the crucial question of whether or not new entrants should enter the Population Health Management Solutions industry.

In October 2020, Health Alliance Plan donated USD 100,000 to Henry's Groceries for Health to provide food and promote nutrition. The collaboration between Henry Ford Health System and Gleaners Community Food Bank will mitigate food insecurity as well as enhance health outcomes for patients who are vulnerable.

The software segment is witnessing an increased demand owing to the adoption of the market solutions by users to increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient engagement.

The on-premises mode of deployment provides several benefits, such as reduce the risk of data breaches, customize solutions, and reuse the current servers and storage hardware. These factors are supporting the adoption of the market.

Healthcare providers dominated the market as it offers accurate clinical outcomes and assists in better disease management. It focuses on cost-effective patient-centric care, which is driving market growth.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Population Health Management Solutions Market on the basis of component, mode of deployment, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Training and Education Services

Implementation Services

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premises

Cloud-based

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Other Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Public Payers

Private Payers

Other

In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Population Health Management Solutions Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

