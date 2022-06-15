Women’s Health Market Size Worth USD 24.48 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.5% CAGR: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The rising prevalence of women’s chronic health disorder is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently added a new report titled Global Women’s Health Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Women’s Health market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments. The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global women’s health market is expected to reach USD 24.48 Billion by 2027, The women’s healthcare market is experiencing high demand attributable to a growing demand for devices (intrauterine devices, vaginal rings, and implants) and drugs (Prolia, Evista, Xgeva, Mirena, and Zometa, among others) in applications comprising contraceptives, postmenopausal osteoporosis, hormonal infertility, menopause, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), among others.

Use of female contraception is beneficial in the prevention of health issues associated with pregnancy, particularly for pubescent girls, as well as in pregnancy planning to reduce the chances of infant mortality, which is higher in childbirths separated by a lesser number of years. Besides, it provides various other prospective benefits comprising prolonged prospects for education and women empowerment, along with maintaining a healthy population and economic growth of nations.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/91

The global Women’s Health market is expected to reach USD 24.48 billion in 2027 from its valuation of USD 9.51 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Women’s Health Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Merck & Co., Allergan, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Amgen, Lupin Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Agile Therapeutics, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

Increasing investments in femtech would give the players in the industry many growth opportunities, thus boosting the women’s health market over the forecast period. Novel femtech such as wearable tools for recording and controlling the health of patients are likely to propel women’s health market demand in the upcoming years. Firms engaged in the production of mobile apps associated with menstruation and or fertility-tracking comprise, Clue, Glow, DOT, Eve, and Cycles, among others

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Women’s Health market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/womens-health-market

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

Quick Buy At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/91

Emergen Research has segmented the global women’s health market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contraceptives

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Menopause

Endometriosis

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.