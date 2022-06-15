Protein Engineering Market Outlook By Industry Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for protein-based drugs and rising investments by governments for protein engineering are driving the demand of the market.

Protein Engineering Market Size – USD 2.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.7%, Market Trends – Increasing outsourcing by developed economies to reduce the overall expenditure.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Protein Engineering Market is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing adoption of protein-based drugs compared to non-protein drugs. In addition, growing initiatives of the government, such as funding to encourage the research activities or increasing investments for the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market's growth.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Protein Engineering market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Protein Engineering industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Some Key Highlights

The Rational Protein Design segment dominated the market with a share of 53.2% in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of bioinformatics software for the analysis of protein.

The Monoclonal Antibodies accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing investments in the R & D to develop therapeutically advanced monoclonal antibodies.

The Instruments dominated the market with a share of 56.3% in 2019 owing to the technological developments of the instruments.

The Biopharmaceutical Companies dominated the End-User segment due to the growing adoption of the advanced protein engineering processes.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry are:

Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Codexis, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, and GE Healthcare, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Protein Engineering Market on the basis of Technology, Protein Type, Product, End-User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Directed Evolution

Rational Protein Design

Hybrid approach

Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vaccines

Growth Hormones

Monoclonal Antibodies

Coagulation factors

Interferon

Colony Stimulating Factors

Others

Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software & Services

Instruments

Consumables

End-User Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Protein Engineering Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Protein Engineering market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

