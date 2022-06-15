Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing usage of continuous glucose monitoring system during clinical studies

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System industry to give an overall analysis.

The global continuous glucose monitoring system market size reached USD 4.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of continuous glucose monitoring systems during clinical studies will continue to boost revenue growth of the market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, continuous glucose monitoring systems outperform Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) systems in clinical studies including gestational diabetes mellitus. Additionally, development of more technologically advanced systems to control diabetes will boost product acceptance going ahead. These are some major factors driving growth of the global continuous glucose monitoring system market revenue.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Major companies in the market report include Medtronic plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Senseonics Holdings, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics Ltd., GlySens Incorporated, and Ypsomed Holding AG

Highlights from the Report

Sensor segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as sensor, which employs glucose oxidase to monitor glucose levels, is a key component of continuous glucose monitoring systems.

Adult (>14 years) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of the growing geriatric population.

Hospital segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing use of continuous glucose monitoring systems in hospital settings for the detection of blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes mellitus is driving growth of the segment.

The report studies the historical data of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented global continuous glucose monitoring system on the basis of component, demographics, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Transmitters & Receivers

Sensors

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Child (≤14 years)

Adult (>14 years)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market

