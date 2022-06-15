Submit Release
Mauritania - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Mauritania completes national broadband backbone network

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Mauritania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


By late 2021 the national broadband network had been completed, linking regional capitals. Although this has widened the availability of fixed-line connections, take-up remains stubbornly low. The incumbent telco Moov Mauritel reported a fall in the number of fixed-line connections in the year to September 2021, though there was a slight increase compared to the end of 2020.

The international infrastructure greatly improved following the completion of a cross-border fibre link to Algeria in 2019. The country is also connected to the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) cable, providing direct links to France, Portugal, and a number of countries on Africa’s western coast. In the same year, the government joined the consortium building the EllaLink system, which connects points in Brazil with Portugal and Spain. This system was ready for service in June 2021, and includes a branch line to Mauritania which significantly improved local broadband services through the addition of additional bandwidth.

Key Developments:

  • Last section of Mauritania’s 4,000km fibre backbone network is completed;
  • Mauritania improves international bandwidth through connecting to the EllaLink submarine cable system;
  • Regulator awards LTE licenses to Moov Mauritel, Chinguitel, and Mattel;
  • MNOs again fined for poor QoS;
  • Mattel secures satellite backhaul connectivity for remote areas;
  • Report update includes ITU data for 2020, operator data for Q1 2022, updated telecom Maturity Index and charts, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report:


Moov Mauritel, Mattel, Chinguitel, Sudatel, Expresso Telecom, Tunisie Telecom


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Mauritania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


