Outlook on the Electrophoresis Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Application, End-use and Region By Emergen Research

Market Size – USD 2.66 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend –Rising focus on drug design

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR of 5.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, and increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, growing focus on industry-academia research and increasing application of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy are other major factors driving growth of the global electrophoresis market. Electrophoresis is also known as cataphoresis process.

Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research activities is a major factor fueling revenue growth of the global electrophoresis analysis market

It involves separation and migration of particles in a fluid by using an electric current. The movement of ionic particles depends on particle size, shape, electric charge, and temperature during electrophoresis process and is constant under specific electrophoretic conditions such as include ionic strength, viscosity, pH value, pore size, and other electrical parameters.

In this process, different kinds of gels are used in slab or tube form as support mediums. Gel slabs are more frequently used in research laboratories. Agarose and polyacrylamide gels are the two most commonly used support mediums. Agarose gel is broadly used during electrophoresis of DNA.

The major companies studied in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, Sebia Group

The investigation also explains the challenges faced by companies existing in the industry and how the reader can avoid them to capitalize on the opportunities present in the same space. The study offers a detailed scrutiny of key market aspects and latest market trends and industry-wide market segmentation. Electrophoresis Market size has been calculated in terms of value and volume during the forecast years.

They also focus on the presence of prominent Electrophoresis industry players in regional markets and the strategies adopted by them to yield sustainable growth in the forecast years. The primary aim of this study is to offer a bird's eye view of the market dynamics, assessment of historical data, trends observed, current market value and volume, Porter's five forces analysis, examination of the upstream and downstream industries, latest technological developments, cost analysis, and the regulatory framework effective in the sector by relying on robust research methodologies.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Electrophoresis Reagents

Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents

Electrophoresis Systems

Electrophoresis Software

Gel Documentation Systems

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Research

Quality Control & Process Validation

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

The study provides a wide-ranging investigation on the Electrophoresis market in the leading regions. With the analysis of the global Electrophoresis market, the analysts attempt to highlight the growth prospects that market players are attempting to dominate different regional markets. Our team accurately predicts the market share, CAGR, production capacity, rate of consumption, cost, revenue, and other critical aspect that will influence the rise of regional markets studied in this report.

The global market has been categorized in this report as:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa

Key Stakeholders

– Feedstock suppliers

– Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

– Regulatory authorities governing the sector, including government bodies

– Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

– Importers and exporters

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Electrophoresis Market Size Worth USD 4.21 Billion in 2028