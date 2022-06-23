The Accent Coach Talks About Why Stories Are Important
Throughout human history, stories have been passed down from generation to generation. Even some stories told today are thousands of years old, if not older.
“Stories offer something relatable. They tug at our feelings and emotions, which is actually what persuades us to buy or make most decisions,” Roche states. “These stories can even help us understand others and ourselves better, such as learning a new lesson or helping us uncover a new skill. It’s really quite fascinating how the human brain can process these plotlines and extract different meaning from different stories.”
When it comes to personal brands or speeches, Roche further elaborates, “Having a story that others can relate to adds entertainment and, again, emotion to what you’re talking about. In fact, we can actually remember things better when we’ve attached an emotion to what we are learning or understanding. This is what the idea of ‘meaning’ is all about. Not only that, but stories generate ideas and ignite the imagination.”
As many people know, stories have the innate power to influence people and even inspire them. They play a significant role in childhood development as well. Roche also adds, “Stories make us human. I think this is why telling a story can make some personal brands so successful or make public speakers that much more interesting to their audience. It’s relatable. It’s a common ground. Through a story, we convey emotion, which is something every single person can relate to!”
