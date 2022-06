Global Kaolin Market Trend 2022-2030 | Increasing use of kaolin in medicinal products Drives revenue growth

Reports And Data

Kaolin Market Size - USD 4,52 Billion in 2021, Growth at a CAGR of 4.6%, Trends – Rapid urbanization in developing countries are key Factors Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kaolin market size is expected to reach USD 6,785.1 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increase in demand for high-quality ceramics is a key factor expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Kaolin, commonly known as china clay, is a soft white clay used in the production of porcelain, paper, rubber, and paints. Growth of the paper industry, where it is used as a coating and filling agent, can be associated with the increased demand for this product. Kaolin is combined with adhesives in the coating of paper to provide it opacity, color, and printability. This substance is also used in the ceramic sector, where it is used to make porcelain and refractory materials. The absence of alkalies and iron in china clay contributes to its high utilization in ceramic applications. Additionally, this material is used as a filler in the rubber industry to improve mechanical strength and abrasion resistance. Organic polymers, ink components, and cosmetics are just a few of the additional uses for china clay.

Kaolin is a naturally-occurring, chemically inert, and water-insoluble mineral principally containing kaolinite along with feldspar, quartz, and muscovite in varying amounts. Chemical properties of clay, added with its antimicrobial properties, makes it an essential component in various end-use industries including agriculture and pharmaceutical. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US-EPA) has approved use of kaolin suspensions as a pesticide to prevent infestation by insects and mites and avoid bacterial and fungal infections in various fruit and vegetable crops, such as potatoes, citrus fruits, apples, beans, and beets, among others. Farmers and livestock keepers use minerals in conjunction with pectin for treatment of livestock.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Imerys S.A., BASF SE, EICL Limited, KaMin LLC, Minotaur Exploration Limited, I-Minerals, Inc., LB MINERALS, Ltd., 20 Microns Ltd., SCR-Sibelco NV, and Active Minerals International, LLC.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Water-washed segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The low impurity levels and increased brightness of kaolin produced by this process are responsible for the segment's growth. The water-washed process is widely utilized in the manufacturing of hydrous kaolin because it helps to retain approx 12%-14 % of the water in the clay. Water-washed is the most common technique for converting raw kaolin into finished kaolin products.

Paper segment accounted for largest revenue share in global kaolin market in 2021. Kaolin enhances the appearance of paper, which is glossy, brilliant, fluid, and opaque. Kaolin improves various other paper qualities such as tincture absorption and pigment holdouts, a low inclination to lint and roughness, thereby improving paper printability.

Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in global kaolin market during the forecast period. The market is growing as a result of industrial development and improving economic conditions in the region. China is a major kaolin consumer in the region. Presence of kaolin reserves in the region is one of the primary reasons driving kaolin market revenue growth. Moreover, presence of major companies in the region meets the growing demand for kaolin from a variety of end-use industries, thus contributing to market revenue growth.

In October 2021, Corella announced "exceptionally high" average brightness findings from its Tampu kaolin project in Western Australia. An average ISO brightness of 85%, with a maximum of 89% was revealed in a study of drill core samples. Corella thinks that this demonstrates the project's status as a world-class deposit with a competitive edge in the market for high-purity alumina. The brightness data will be used to finalize the company's initial resource estimate, which is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Synthetic

Natural

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Water-Washed

Airfloat

Calcined

Delaminated

Surface-Modified & Unprocessed

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Paper

Ceramic & Sanitarywares

Fiberglass

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Kaolin market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Kaolin market.

The global Kaolin market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

