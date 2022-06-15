Williams Commerce supports sustainable startup in their ecommerce journey
OMHU was founded by Danish designer Lin Routhe in 2021 and is based in London, UK. This sustainable fashion brand creates long-lasting pieces of clothing which can be cherished and worn for years without their quality diminishing. With expertise in knitwear, the brand specialises in the design and production of Scandinavian jumpers created on UK soil. OMHU garments are made in an environmentally-friendly way, with the brand collaborating with expert yarn producers and knitters to ensure the highest quality is achieved. Materials used include luxurious Italian spun yarn and Icelandic wools.
The brand is built upon the expertise of Routhe, who trained at the Royal Danish Academy of Design and gained design experience working at major fashion houses in New York and London.
Williams Commerce was recommended to OMHU by a company that had used Williams Commerce’s ecommerce services previously. OMHU wanted to capitalise on the established expertise Williams Commerce has in delivering ecommerce websites for fashion brands.
When Williams Commerce learnt of OMHU’s sustainable ethos, the company was keen to offer its support and awarded OMHU a place on its small business enterprise programme. This gives exciting new companies the chance to apply for matched funding towards an ecommerce project when choosing to develop on the Shopify, BigCommerce or Adobe Commerce platforms. This was naturally something OMHU was keen to take up, and an exciting collaboration commenced.
Williams Commerce built a Shopify site for OMHU, enabling this start up to enter the ecommerce arena with a solid base from which to grow.
The project had a series of important steps, including core system configuration and discovery, template setup and Shopify orientation. There was also pre-go live marketing checks, before the final test, accept and deploy phase.
As part of our small business enterprise programme, Williams Commerce was pleased to award a grant to OMHU, which saw the total cost of the project on their part reduced significantly. Matched funding then helped free up valuable funds to allow OMHU to market and promote the new site.
“The opportunity to help OMHU as they enter the ecommerce market was something we were keen to support with,” explains Rob Williams, CEO of Williams Commerce. “OMHU and Williams Commerce share a sustainable ethos and we are delighted to have delivered an excellent Shopify store for this brand. We are looking forward to seeing OMHU go from strength to strength in the future.”
If you or a business you know has a compelling business idea and a minimum of £20,000 + VAT to invest into an ecommerce project, then get in touch with Williams Commerce. You too could receive a place on our small business enterprise programme, giving you the chance to create a beautiful ecommerce website with the support of industry leaders.
"Creating my website was a crucial element for me, when I started OMHU. As a start-up, ecommerce is the obvious route to market as it allows OMHU to access a much larger audience than what a retail outlet without the prohibited fixed lease costs. Like many other fashion brands, I decided to use Shopify as it’s functionality allows it to grow with my business." - Lin Routhe
About Williams Commerce
Headquartered in Leicester, UK, with additional offices in North America, Asia and Australia, Williams Commerce is a full-service ecommerce digital agency, specializing in Adobe, BigCommerce, VTEX, Shopify, Cloudfy and Microsoft Dynamics. We enable merchants to achieve accelerated commercial growth online by creating exceptional online experiences, and we are the go-to specialists for integration, B2B, Digital Marketing and internationalization. Our significant network of technical partners, and our Google Premier Partner status, makes us a perfect choice for any online merchant with high growth ambitions.
To learn more, visit our website – www.williamscommerce.com
