Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market Growth Analysis with Industry Share by Manufacturers, Type by 2027

Increasing the geriatric population and increased number of multispecialty hospitals worldwide are key factors supporting market growth.

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market Size – USD 476.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth at a CAGR of 17.0%, Market Trend – Increase in technological advancements in the healthcare sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.69 Billion by 2028 at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth include increasing initiatives and programs by governments and NGOs to drive awareness regarding benefits and advantages of robotics surgical simulation, increasing investments in the healthcare sector, and increasing deployment and use of robotics in medical treatments and procedures.

Minimally invasive surgery emerged in the late 1980s as a safer and more effective technique in medical surgery and for treatments. Minimally invasive surgery is more preferred than conventional surgery and is gaining popularity among surgeons across the globe. Surgical simulation programs benefit broadly from healthcare stakeholders. Haptics is a valuable surgical tool that is used in minimally invasive surgical simulation and training. Minimally invasive surgical simulation has changed the dynamics and revolutionized many medical and surgical procedures and patterns over the past few years. Minimally invasive surgery is performed using a small video camera, a video display, and few customized surgical tools.

The global robotics surgical simulation systems market is projected to remain highly competitive, with several major players and a few smaller players and new entrants accounting for considerably large revenue.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Surgical Science Sweden AB, Limbs & Things LTD., VirtaMed AG, 3D Systems Inc., Accuray Incorporated, CMR Surgical, Auris Health Inc., Maxar Technologies Limited, Medtronic, and Simulab Corporation.

Further key findings in the report

In July 2020, Maxar Technologies Limited, which is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, acquired Vricon Inc. 3D data and analytics firm. Vricon Inc. is a global leader in satellite derived 3D data for defense and intelligence markets.

The minimally invasive surgery simulation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period. In minimally invasive surgery, doctors use various technologies to operate with minimal damage to the body of the patient as compared to conventional surgery.

Europe accounted for a significant share in the global robotics surgical simulations systems market revenue. High rates of positive outcomes post-surgery, high accuracy of surgeries, and promotion by governments are some key factors boosting market growth in countries in the region. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia account for high revenue contribution to the market in Europe.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global robotics surgical simulation systems market based on product & service type, type of surgery, end-use, and region:

Product & Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional Surgery Simulation

Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulation

Others

Type of Surgery Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

General Surgery

Endoscopic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

U.K

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Radical Highlights of the Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

