(Video) Iran : Why the regime’s “ambiguity tactic” will backfire

Protests, demonstrations, and rallies have become a daily matter with people taking to the streets in cities across the country on a regular basis. Regime officials are seeking a new method of de-escalation while continuing to plunder the Iranian people. From Monday, June 13, the situation on the ground in Iran entered a new phase. For the seventh consecutive day, pensioners across Iran continued their protests, rallying in 22 cities and chanting against the regime’s disastrous plundering policies. This is exactly why regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iran is literally forced to escalate the crisis of high prices in order to prevent deserting among his rank and files in such troubling times that Iran’s society is about to explode at any moment. The threat of escalating protests has become so concerning for regime officials that a new bill is presented in the mullahs’ (parliament) approving the use of weapons by the regime’s oppressive security forces against protesters at their own distinction. As a result, the mullahs’ “ambiguity tactic” will not decrease the threat of escalating protests and in fact, will pave the path for the next round of nationwide protests and uprising. Since Monday shop owners and bazaars have joined the protest.

In practice, the price of flour spiked by a whopping 1,300 percent; the price of different types of bread skyrocketed, and there is talk of rationing bread.

As we speak, with numerous rallies, protests, and demonstrations, the Iranian society is showing signs that they will no longer go for these pretexts employed by Khamenei and his regime.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, June 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that Iran’s society is in turmoil and can be described as a powder keg.Protests, demonstrations, and rallies have become a daily matter with people taking to the streets in cities across the country on a regular basis. Regime officials are seeking a new method of de-escalation while continuing to plunder the Iranian people.From Monday, June 13, the situation on the ground in Iran entered a new phase. For the seventh consecutive day, retirees and pensioners across Iran continued their protests, rallying in 22 cities and chanting against the regime’s disastrous plundering policies.To add to the regime’s concerns, storeowners in several cities began rallying and gathering on Monday, protesting the recent nosedive in the value of Iran’s currency, the rial, against the U.S. dollar.The threat of escalating protests has become so concerning for regime officials that a new bill is presented in the mullahs’ Majlis (parliament) approving the use of weapons by the regime’s oppressive security forces against protesters at their own distinction.This is intended to install a climate of utter fear and intimidation in Iran’s society and lift the spirits of the regime’s forces as anti-regime protests escalate across the country.Experts linked to the regime, however, are acknowledging this undeniable reality these days that “protesters no longer fear anything!”In such circumstances, one would expect regime officials to at least somewhat deescalate the social tensions caused by rising inflation and skyrocketing prices of basic goods.However, we are actually witnessing “hasty decisions by the government” to increase the “crisis of rising prices,” according to remarks made by Majlis member Jalal Mahmoudzadeh on June 11.The very root of the status quo in Iran is the plundering nature of the mullahs’ regime ruling the country.In kleptocracies, if theft decreases even temporarily, that governing system will crumble because its entities gain their dynamism from an ongoing cycle of plundering.This is exactly why regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iran is literally forced to escalate the crisis of high prices in order to prevent deserting among his rank and files in such troubling times that Iran’s society is about to explode at any moment.In response to the current circumstances, regime officials have adopted a policy of installing ambiguity.For example, it has been a year now that regime officials have been discussing plans to bring an end to the policy of providing subsidized currency exchange rates.There was no mention of this issue in the latest fiscal budget plan.However, rumors began to spread about subsidized currency exchange rates for bread and medicine, and whether this policy has been canceled or not.In practice, however, the price of flour spiked by a whopping 1,300 percent; the price of different types of bread skyrocketed, and there is talk of rationing bread.Simultaneously, regime officials are seen denying all this and arguing that the price of one particular type of bread has not increased. During the past year, no government official has been seen specifically calling an end to the policy of subsidized currency exchange rates.Why? Keeping the general public in a state of ambiguity to maintain a lid on popular protests for as long as possible.The same practice is being employed in regard to the price of gasoline across the country.State media are reporting skyrocketing prices of gasoline only to be denied by regime officials and describing such reports as nothing but rumors.Again, serving the very purpose of keeping the restive Iranian nation in a continuous state of uncertainty.Officials are seeking to both prepare the social psyche for colossal increases in the price of various goods while also decreasing the impact of likely protests.This method, however, was tested once back in November 2019 when the price of gasoline tripled overnight.Regime officials were constantly denying the matter until they finally announced it, resulting in massive nationwide protests that evolved into an unprecedented uprising that shook the regime to its core like never before.As we speak, with numerous rallies, protests, and demonstrations, the Iranian society is showing signs that they will no longer go for these pretexts employed by Khamenei and his regime.As a result, the mullahs’ “ambiguity tactic” will not decrease the threat of escalating protests and in fact, will pave the path for the next round of nationwide protests and uprising.This is making the existing state of affairs extremely dangerous for Khamenei and his regime as they are losing hold of the tumultuous Iranian population throughout the country.

On Friday, November 15, 2019, the Iranian regime declared a sudden hike in the price of gasoline. Iranian people were frustrated by economic constraints.