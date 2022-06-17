New York Fashion Brand Lusstee Releases LGBTQ+ Clothing Apparel and Accessories
Clothing and prints that celebrate the spirit of PrideNEW YORK , NY, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 2022 is being celebrated around the world as Pride month, commemorating the struggles and milestones achieved by the LGBTQ+ community. Lusstee, a NY-based fashion brand, has released a new category on its online store which caters to clothing and apparel with designs that celebrate Pride month.
The brand is popular for its 100% cotton fabric clothing that offers comfort and agility. Their newest collection features trendy prints inspired by rainbow colors and popular slogans making rounds in the Pride month processions.
As per the official spokesperson from Lusstee, the brand has received an overwhelming response from the audience. “We had to restock our new collection twice in two weeks but beyond that, we feel proud to be part of the movement.” said the regional sales head. The purpose behind the new release, as stated, is to “celebrate non-binary identities.”
The clothing is suitable for wearing at the office, at celebrations or at home. The brand’s online store has also released several promo offers for every purchase made through their online website. www.lusstee.com.
Interested buyers who are looking to grace Lusstee’s clothing collection can now order at their convenience. The company offers international shipping to more than 40 counties worldwide. The cloth quality and durability has been reviewed by Lusstee’s growing customer base and has received high satisfaction.
As of this press release, the company is offering fresh articles at sale which entitles buyers to purchase new stock items with several offers. The offers will last for the month June but the collection will continue to evolve throughout the year, adding new designs each month. All orders are fulfilled with priority shipping which is free of cost for order value of $99.
About Lusstee New York
Lusstee is a new-age fashion apparel and lifestyle brand based out of New York, USA. It features a wide collection of clothing articles for men, women and LGBTQ+ buyers. Alongside premium clothing articles, the store also retails trendy masks, phone cases and supplies for art of living.
