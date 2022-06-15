Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25.3% During 2022–2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Make a Good Fit for Industrial IoT Applications

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market Analysis by Peripheral Device (Analog Devices, Digital Devices), Packaging Type and End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Servers and Data Centers, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment and Manufacturing) and Region - Forecast till 2027” valuation is poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% throughout the forecast period (2021–2027).

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market Overview

The global ultra-low-power microcontroller market is expected to garner significant traction. The rapid penetration of laptops, smartphones, smart home devices & intelligent appliances, and gaming devices, drives the market growth.

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.42 Billion (2020)

CAGR 25.3% (2022-2027) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Peripheral Device, Packaging Type, End-Use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Atmel Corp., Cypress, EPSON Semiconductor, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Fujitsu, Holtek, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Crop., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of low battery powered IoT enabled smart devices Key Market Drivers Complex design and unsuitability for power-critical applications

The burgeoning IoT industry that has always been vulnerable to various security threats demands edge devices to enhance total security, complying with high protection & safety standards. Over recent years, cyberattacks have evolved greatly and, along with it, have grown their complexities, challenging the IoT, consumer, industrial, and medical spaces.

This, as a result, creates an exploding demand for products with strong embedded security technology and low power consumption technology, promoting longer battery life. Moreover, the rapid increase in remote or physical attacks on smart home solutions, smartphones or tablets, smart connected devices, accessories, portable medical devices, wearables, connected appliances, and industrial robots substantiate the market growth.

Consumer electronics has always been a dynamic market creating a huge demand in the low-power microcontroller market. Along with the small form factor trend in electronic components & devices manufacturing, a new trend emerging in the market is the increasing demand for products that can operate on low power. Additionally, the high penetration of ultra-low-power microcontrollers in consumer electronic devices increases the market value.

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market Segments

The ultra-low-power microcontroller market is segmented into peripheral devices, packaging types, end-use industries, and regions. The peripheral device segment comprises analog devices and digital devices. Of these, the analog devices segment accounts for the highest revenue share. The packaging type segment comprises 8-bit packaging, 16-bit packaging, and 32-bit packaging.

The end-use industry segment comprises aerospace & defense, automotive, servers & data centers, consumer electronics, telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment manufacturing, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ultra-low-power-microcontroller-market-10835

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global ultra-low-power microcontroller market. The region witnesses a high demand for consumer electronic devices, especially from the automotive and, communication & IT sectors. The vast production and adoption of MCU technology in various electronic devices, portable medical equipment/ healthcare electronic devices substantiate market revenues.

With the ever-increasing population resulting in the increased penetration of home appliances, Japan, China, and India account for notable shares in the regional market. Also, the rapid adoption of IoT devices in China, South Korea, and India contributes to the APAC ultra-low-power microcontroller market. Augmenting demand for ultra-low-power microcontroller-embedded devices in many manufacturing plants and the spurring rise in the industrial IoT space escalate the market value, creating a vast demand for battery-operated devices.

North America is another lucrative market for ultra-low-power microcontrollers. The adoption of new communication network protocols for high data transfer speeds in data centers is a key factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, the strong presence of major ultra-low-power microcontroller manufacturers and semiconductor research & development centers drives the market growth.

Enormous technological advances in consumer electronics push the growth of the regional market. Due to the high spending on personal devices and the technology environment, the US and Canada account for a major share of the regional market. The ultra-low-power market in the European region is growing rapidly. The market growth is driven by the massive spending in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and communication & IT.

The European space industry is investing colossally to develop long-term solutions for high-end, demanding requirements, fostering the market growth. Additionally, the presence of notable automakers and manufacturers of advanced semiconductors impacts the region's market shares positively.

Industry Trends

An ultra-low-power microcontroller is used in battery-powered applications together with RF ICs. With its attractive compact design, peripheral blocks, and easy communication with RF ICs, these microcontrollers offer high integration, flexibility, and ultra-low power consumption. Ultra low power (ULP) microcontrollers allow edge nodes to process localized data with the smallest amount of system power needed.

This, as a result, allows customers to extend the battery life and save the time required for charging. Also, Smaller battery sizes and longer time between in-field product replacements offer additional cost savings. On the other hand, ensuring the security of IoT and connected devices has become a critical aspect of many applications. Especially in industrial operations or systems with wireless connectivity

The combination of best-in-class security, precision capabilities, and excellent low-power performance makes these microcontrollers ideal for various IoT applications. Technology providers upgrade their wireless SoCs with a ULP microcontroller to offer best-in-class security, extremely low-power operation, and software compatibility with a broad portfolio of wireless SoCs.

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market Covered are:

Atmel Corp.

Cypress

EPSON Semiconductor

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Fujitsu

Holtek

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Crop.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

The ultra-low-power microcontroller market witnesses several strategic partnerships, alongside other strategies such as expansion, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, and service & technology launches. Major industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and foster their expansion plans.

For instance, on June 07, 2022, Soracom, Inc., a leading global advanced IoT connectivity provider, announced that a SPRESENSE (SSS) from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has identified Soracom as a recommended provider of connectivity for its SPRESENSE microcontrollers, joining the Soracom Partner Space ecosystem. Sony's SPRESENSE presents an exceptional platform for IoT innovators to create new connected experiences that can leverage the edge and cloud capabilities.

SPRESENSE 6-core microcontroller is an ideal deal for professional IoT devices, with ultra-low power consumption, a streamlined form factor, multiple sensor inputs, internal GPS, and edge AI support. SPRESENSE is the unique combination of solid computing performance & advanced power efficiency and, therefore, suitable for edge computing. SPRESENSE is used in applications requiring sensor analysis, machine learning (ML), image processing, and data filtering.

