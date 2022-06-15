Medical Pendant Market to Hit USD 695 Million by 2030 at 6.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Medical Pendant Market Research Trends and Insights by Product (Fixed Pendants, Fixed Retractable Pendants, Single Arm Movable Pendants, Double & Multiarm Movable Pendants, Accessories), Application (Hospital, Clinics, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical Pendant Market Information by Product, Application, and Region - Forecast To 2030”, the global market is estimated to attain a valuation of over USD 695 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is likely to flourish at a healthy CAGR of approximately 6.2% during the assessment period.

Medical Pendant Market Scope:

A medical pendant is a wireless gadget designed to alert healthcare providers to the presence of a life-threatening emergency or hazard that requires immediate attention. Such devices are expensive and require professional installation and operation. There are two sorts of alarm devices for medical pendants: passive and active.

Medical pendants, sometimes known as surgical booms or ceiling pendants, are intended to provide support for other medical equipment during surgical procedures in the operating theater or to facilitate operations in intensive care units (ICU).

Active devices require user input to activate the alarm, whereas passive devices observe the wearer and activate alarms based on inactivity. The medical pendant allows for the proper placement of terminal units, specialist and electrical services, medical equipment, and medical gas, thereby meeting the requirements of a hospital.

The medical pendant is designed to ergonomically consolidate the surgical and operating room staff's procedural support equipment and utility services. These devices are utilized in healthcare settings to ease access to medical gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide, as well as electrical power.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 695 million CAGR 6.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Applications Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing demand for medical pendant systems in operation theatres & intensive care units Technological advancements & innovations

Medical Pendant Market Competitive Dynamics:

The major market players of the market are:

Elektra Hellas S.A.

Starkstrom

Brandon Medical Co. Ltd.

Skytron LLC

Ondal Medical Systems GmbH

Surgiris

BeaconMedæs

MEDIMAXKOREA

Tedisel Medical

Megasan Medikal

Medical Pendant Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

In recent years, the global market for medical pendants has experienced tremendous expansion. The expansion of the market is mostly attributable to the rising demand for risk-free and secure workplaces among the medical personnel. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders requiring surgical intervention and the rise in surgical procedures are driving market expansion. In addition, factors such as the successful results gained in surgery and endoscopy, the rising need for medical pendant systems in operating rooms and intensive care units, and technical advances and innovations are anticipated to fuel the market's expansion over the forecast period.

Certain surgical treatments include a medical pendant to maximize workflow and clinical efficiency, which is expected to accelerate the use of these devices and increase their market potential. In addition, upcoming technical advances in medical pendant are anticipated to have a substantial impact on the industry, hence driving market statistics.

Market Limitations:

In the approaching years, however, the accessible alternatives, shortage of technical specialists, and high cost of medical pendant systems are expected to limit the market's expansion. Medical pendant being a capital item, requires major expenditure. The expensive cost of purchasing a medical pendant hinders its uptake, particularly in underdeveloped nations.

Medical Pendant Market COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic arose as an unprecedented threat to public health and inflicted enormous illness burdens and financial setbacks on numerous industrial sectors. In 2020, many industries, particularly the healthcare industry, underwent significant transformations. Hospital admissions and healthcare services were provided to COVID-19-infected individuals, with priority given to emergency cases, while the majority of surgical procedures were halted. The United States government instituted a lockdown, national emergency, and the related health institutions postponed a number of non-emergency medical treatments. This has resulted in the delay of numerous medical operations in numerous nations.

Despite these improvements, the pandemic caused a rise in the utilization of intensive care units and the demand for medical pendants that provide vital medical gases, such as oxygen. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) provided revised recommendations that focuses on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and systems during the COVID-19 pandemic. These innovations increased the demand for enhancements to healthcare settings, hence fostering market growth.

Medical Pendant Market Segmental Analysis:

The global market for medical pendants has been divided on the basis of product, application, and geography.

By Product

The fixed pendants had the largest market share, while single-arm moveable pendants have the highest growth rate over the research period. This substantial market share is largely because to the multiple clinical benefits afforded by fixed pendants. Fixed pendants are designed to provide simple access to medical electrical outlets, gas supply, and data connectivity, and they are mostly used in operating rooms and intensive care units. Consequently, a number of clinical benefits are anticipated to boost the market outlook.

By Application

The clinics segment is anticipated to experience the most growth over the review period. The preference of patients for these healthcare facilities would be determined by the high adoption rate of innovative gadgets that improve post-surgical care. Other factors favorably influencing the growth of the hospitals segment include the escalating admissions and incidence of critical illnesses and trauma, as well as the availability of a competent healthcare staff. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the implementation of this medical equipment in hospitals, boosting market figures for the approaching years.

Medical Pendant Market Regional Analysis:

The global market for medical pendants spans four major regions: Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue as one of the main regions in the medical pendant industry in the Americas. This can be ascribed to the availability of a world-class healthcare infrastructure, top-tier healthcare practices, cutting-edge facilities, and stringent regulatory requirements. The considerable market share in the U.S. can be attributed to a number of factors, including the high need to optimize clinical workflow, the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, and the rising healthcare expenditures to develop the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

Due to the rapid growth of healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives and emphasis on improving healthcare practices, and higher spending due to the expansion of the medical tourism business, Asia-Pacific is considered to have the highest growth rate.

