Nano Drones Market Share of Companies, Product Specifications, Production Value Analysis by 2027

The higher emphasis on the incorporation of the nano-drones in military bodies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security

Nano Drones Market Size – USD 601.3 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, Trends – Rising emphasis on improving the camera, battery systems and creating many shapes & sizes for the drones” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nano Drones Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.04 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Nano Drones by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of drone in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing miliitary monitoring & controling technology and their further upgradation based on specific needs, and asymmetric warfare along with intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The ability of the Nano drones to take off and land vertically from or onto a tiny little space helps the user of the drone operate within a smaller vicinity having no considerable landing or take off area required. These have been considered as a preferable option to the applications of mostly inspections where a higher precision maneuvering & ability to keep firm a visual on a single, special target for extended periods is required.

The global market landscape of Nano Drones is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Parrot SA, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In December 2019, Drone Aviation Holding Corp. revealed its merger with ComSovereign Corp, a US-based consortium of the 5G telecommunications radio, power systems, and silicon photonics, designed for the next generation of global networks.

An increasing investment in the R&D of the camera systems & major focus on its modification have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the Nano Drones market. The Camera sub-segment in the type segment had 41.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & semiconductor solutions, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Nano Drones Market on the basis of Payload, End-Users, Price Range, and Region:

Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Camera

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Commercial

Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Budget

Medium

Premium

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

North Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Nano Drones business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

