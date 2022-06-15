Plastic Adhesives Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for plastic adhesives in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 6.54 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends –Surging demand from the APAC region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic adhesives market is projected to be worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The plastic adhesives market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in the packaging sector.

Plastic adhesives find extensive application in packaging, chemical drums, storage containers, and tanks, amongst several low-cost assembly products. Plastic adhesives such as hot melt adhesives are widely used over solvent-based adhesives, due to its many benefits, such as constituting VOCs that are either eliminated or reduce, removal of curing step, a longer shelf-life, and maintaining its thickness in the course of solidification.

Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2019, Parker Hannifin Corporation made an announcement about signing an agreement for the acquisition of Lord Corporation worth USD 3.68 billion. Lord Corporation provides a wide range of adhesives, specialty materials, coatings, vibration & motion control technologies.

Acrylic adhesives are garnering significant traction in the market, owing to the offering of superior temperature, ultraviolet, and oxidation resistance; and hence find preferable usage in outdoor purposes. Acrylic adhesives have the capability to counter the negative plasticizing action taking place with rubber and providing better resistance to chemical exposure.

In the treatment of sports injury, plastic adhesives find application for the wrapping of soft tissue injuries for compression and support, thereby assisting in limiting swelling and safeguarding the affected area.

The report further divides the Plastic Adhesives market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Plastic Adhesives market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global plastic adhesives market on the basis of resin type, substrate, distribution channel, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Methyl Methacrylate

Others

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Assembly

Medical

Others

The report also studies the key companies of the Plastic Adhesives market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some major companies in the global market report include Arkema SA, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Henkel AG, Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., MaterBond Inc., and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., among others.

Global Plastic Adhesives Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Plastic Adhesives market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Plastic Adhesives market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Plastic Adhesives industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Plastic Adhesives market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Plastic Adhesives Market by 2027?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

