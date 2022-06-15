Functional Food Ingredients Market Share 2030 - Increasing Demand for Nutritious Food Products Drives Industry Growth

Reports And Data

Increasing consumer awareness about immunity-enhancing benefits of proper diet and food habits is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Functional Food Ingredients Market report published by Reports and Data is an all-inclusive document explaining current and future scenario of the global Functional Food Ingredients industry. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and offers in-depth information about the Functional Food Ingredients market. The report also analyzes key market players along with distributors and overall industrial chain structure. The report also provides an assessment of the factors and parameters that have the potential to influence the revenue growth of the market.

The global Functional Food Ingredients Market size is expected to reach USD 180.14 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing consumer preference for nutritious and fortified food products, rising consumer awareness about health and well-being leading to increased consumption of healthy foods, and growing incidence of chronic diseases are some key factors driving global functional food ingredients market revenue growth.

Market Overview:

The food and beverage industry is involved in transforming raw food materials into consumer food products. The sector includes groceries, oils and fats, food additives, functional foods and beverages, canned food, packaged foods, health and natural foods, baby food, animal food, syrup, baked food, soft drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, and packaging. The companies in this industry are looking for innovations in food that meet the changing consumer’s preferences in terms of global flavors, and varieties. The touchless transactions, open kitchen concept, ghost kitchens and e-commerce trends (especially during Covid 19) are reshaping the food and beverage sector.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Carotenoids segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Carotenoids are protective nutrients and are naturally occurring pigments present in most plants. They are found primarily in algae, plants, and photosynthetic bacteria. However, animals and humans must rely on food to obtain these ingredients. Dietary carotenoids provide health benefits such as reduction in disease risks, mainly eye diseases and certain cancers.

• Natural segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Food items in their natural form are widely used due to growing consumer demand for natural components. Additionally, the market for functional food ingredients is being driven by increased health benefits associated with ingredients produced from natural sources.

• Infant food enhances a child's healthy growth and development. Inclusion of functional food ingredients in infant formula ensures that babies get enough proteins, lipids, vitamins, and minerals during their growing years.

• The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global functional food ingredients market over the forecast period. Prevalence of chronic diseases as a result of busy lifestyles, as well as growing consumer awareness about health benefits of functional foods, is driving market revenue growth in the region.

Key Players:

Companies profiled in the market report are Cargill, Inc., BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods amba, Kerry Group plc, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Blattmann Schweiz AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation:

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global functional food ingredients market based on type, source, health benefits, application, and region:

Product Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Natural

• Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Dairy Products

• Meat, Fish, and Eggs

• Soy Products

• Fats and Oils

• Bakery, Confectionery, and Cereals

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Prebiotics

• Probiotics

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Omega Fatty Acids

• Hydrocolloids

• Carotenoids

• Essential Oils

• Others

