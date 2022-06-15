Biophotonics Market Share, Size Data and Analysis of Manufacture and Growth 2027 Forecasted
The growth of the market is attributed to the emergence of nanotechnology coupled with increase in the demand for home-based poc devices.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biophotonics Market is projected to reach USD 118.89 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The developments in optical technologies, increasing investigations by researchers, and mounting demand for early diagnosis poses a measure anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecasted span. Biophotonics, being an actively evolving space of research project, has many applications thanks to its ability to harnesses light-weight for comprehending the functioning of cells and tissue in living organisms. This aids in higher level of diagnosing of health issues.
The biophotonics market is also projected to witness high growth throughout the forecast span as a result of its application in optical techniques whereas at the same time conserving the integrity of the biological cells below police investigation. New optical maser microscopes squares an ideal measure being developed which allows measurements of distinct molecules and tissues at exceptional resolutions.
Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:
Andor Technology Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, FEI Company, Lumenis Ltd., Zecotek Photonics Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. and Affymetrix, Inc. among others.
Biophotonics conjointly finds applications in varied procedures as well as new optical maser microscopes, which permit exceptional specifications of molecules and single tissues, optical coherence imaging that assists within the minute imaging of biomaterials, and novel light-activated chemicals utilized for fastening tissues through surgical procedures.
Considering the big application areas, it's perplexing for the key market players to commercialize this technology. However, the market is confronted with a slow development rate owing to the low acceptance from end-users, value of sensitivity, and issues touching on the levels of credibility, quality, as well as accountability of the products offered.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
The non-medical end-use phase is anticipated to emerge because the fastest-growing phase over the years The snowballing demand within the non-medical applications is foretold to supply many growth avenues over the succeeding few years. The usage of biophotonics to look at tissues at macro and small levels as well as diagnose diseases effectively is anticipated to be a key reason for its engaging usage in applications.
The application of nanotechnology in the areas of imaging biological processes, for analyzing biological materials, are on the rise. Gold and iron nanoparticles squares the perfect measure employed in medical specialty imaging. As an example, the gold nanoparticle is employed by researchers from the University of Rochester on the tip of AN fiber as antenna, to boost the visible light of labelled proteins within the semipermeable membrane.
In addition to the current, the market is anticipated to look at growth with increasing adoption of technology across varied industries, like medicine, biotechnology, agriculture, nosology, and R&D areas in life sciences. Different impact rendering applications embrace environmental observance, dosimetry, food analysis, medical imaging and dentistry utilizing scrutiny and Raman spectrometry.
The North American biophotonics market is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 11.2% over the next few years till 2027. The market is expected to witness substantial growth because of the augmented investment in R&D activities, coupled with the increasing prevalence of cancer. The rise in the expenditure surrounding healthcare over the years coupled with accelerating government initiatives are likely to fuel the demand for various markets across the analyzed regions.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biophotonics Market on the basis of technology, application, end user and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
In-vivo
In-vitro
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Endoscopy
Spectromolecular
Surface Imaging
Microscopy
Light Therapy
Biosensors
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Medical Diagnostics
Medical Therapeutics
Test Components
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
