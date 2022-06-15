mHealth Market Global Trends With Focus on North America, Europe, China, United State Regions
mHealth Market Size – USD 40.90 billion in 2019, mHealth Market Growth - CAGR of 32.8%, mHealth Industry trends – Rapid digitalization in the healthcare sector.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global mHealth Market is forecasted to be worth USD 361.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The mHealth market has experienced an increase in demand in the past couple of years, due to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the advent of advanced technologies in the medical industry. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.
Applications on mobile help people in managing their own health, have access to necessary information wherever and whenever required, and promote healthy living. These technologies are being rapidly adopted, which is promoting their development. The advent of advanced technologies has revolutionized the industry for healthcare. Increased investments in health start-ups have also gained momentum, which has further propelled the demand for the market. New entrants to the industry are coming up with innovative ideas to make these apps more customer-friendly and are trying to tap into ample growth opportunities.
Ineffective communication between doctors and patients is among the biggest cause of errors in the medical sector. mHealth mobile apps are held with these issues. They provide point-of-care tools in the devices and allow for effective communication, better clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes.
Key Players Profiled in the Report are:
mQure, AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omron Healthcare Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.
mHealth helps healthcare providers move seamlessly between patients without having to go back to a work station or office. The use of these apps among patients is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.
Modern technology has helped in the development of methods and tools to enable people to stay in shape and also maintain a healthy lifestyle. With people becoming more aware of the benefits of exercise and diet, wearable technology and fitness apps are becoming highly popular. Wearable devices are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.
There is a consequential increase in the number of diabetic patients across the globe, which is boosting the adoption of a remote monitoring app, such as Glooko, for patients who suffer from diabetes. Remote monitoring held a significant market share in the year 2019.
The recently developed mHealth is the most effective and globally accepted technology that aids patients across the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Unchecked population in China and India and an increase in the geriatric population in countries such as Japan and Singapore are factors influencing the market.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global mHealth Market on the basis of platform, application, end-use, and region:
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mobile Apps
Wearable Devices
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Education and Awareness
Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking
Communication and Training
Diagnostics and Treatment
Remote Data Collection
Remote Monitoring
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Physicians
Patients
Research Centers
Insurance Companies
Pharmacies
Government
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Tech Companies
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
