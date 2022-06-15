Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Expected to Reach US$ 4.33 Billion by 2028
Increasing investment in biotechnological research and drug development is a major factor fueling revenue growth of global bioanalytical testing services market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market size is expected to reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing emphasis on analytical testing of biosimilars and biologics, growing demand for outsourcing analytical testing services, and rising research and development expenditure in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors are some key factors driving market revenue growth.
Bioanalytical testing services involve quantitative analysis of compound and their metabolite in biological fluids, which includes blood, serum, urine, plasma, or tissue extracts. Bioanalytical program comprises several processes such as sample preparation, development of bioanalytical method, validation, ensuring quantitative outcome that demonstrate accuracy, selectivity, precision, and stability. Sample preparation is a process that includes cleaning up the test sample before starting analysis or concentrating the sample for improved detection.
Key Players Profiled in the Report are:
Charles River Laboratories, Medpace, Inc., Wuxi AppTec, IQVIA, Inc, SGS SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group plc, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, and Frontage Laboratories, Inc., Others
Rising requirement of generic drug development, increasing investment and growing number of biotechnology companies, rising adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing services, increasing number of clinical trials conducted for oncology, and major prevalence of cancer are factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Some Key Findings from the Report:
In February 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired Beacon Discovery. This acquisition helped Eurofins to provide a complete drug discovery experience, knowledge, and support the development of new therapeutics.
Serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment is expected to register a 12.0% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies in drug development procedures.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities, rising requirement of biologic pipeline development, and growing adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing services are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global bioanalytical testing services market based on type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cell-based Assays
Virology Testing
Method Development Optimization and Validation
Serology Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies
Pharmacokinetic Testing
Biomarker Testing
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Neurology
Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Cardiology
Gastroenterology
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations
Contract Research Organizations
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
BENELUX
Italy
Spain
Switzerland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Radical Features of the Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report:
The report encompasses Bioanalytical Testing Services market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Bioanalytical Testing Services industry
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
