Maine CDC Identifies Child with Hepatitis of Unknown Cause

June 14, 2022
Human Services

U.S. CDC is investigating severe liver disease among children in most states, now including Maine

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a Maine child who was treated for hepatitis with no known cause, similar to cases seen in other states. The child was hospitalized with serious liver illness and is recovering.

Hepatitis is a form of liver inflammation that can lead to severe illness. Many cases of hepatitis are caused by hepatitis A virus, hepatitis B virus, or hepatitis C virus, but hepatitis can also be caused by other infectious or non-infectious causes. Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B can be prevented with vaccination.

Common symptoms of hepatitis include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, dark colored urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellowing of the skin (jaundice). Maine CDC has advised health care providers in Maine to monitor for hepatitis in children under 10 years old with these symptoms and severe liver inflammation.

Health care providers in other states have identified such cases in recent weeks and reported them to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is investigating to determine the cause and how to prevent more of these events.

“Hepatitis with unknown causes remains rare in children,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of Maine CDC. “We encourage parents to call their children’s medical providers if their children experience these symptoms.”

No further information about the case will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

Learn more on the Federal CDC website.

