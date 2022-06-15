DepoDirect Expands Management Team
Michael Cantrell, Head of Product
Michael Cantrell has joined the company as Head of Product
We are very pleased to have Michael join our team and lead the efforts to keep our best-in-class online deposition solution continuously providing the highest-level experience for our clients”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of recent growth and a desire to further invest in its overall client experience, DepoDirect is pleased to announce that Michael Cantrell has joined the company as Head of Product. Michael brings over 14 years of experience working in product development and product management for SaaS providers and tech companies, including positions with CallRail and Oracle.
— Alex Loverde, Co-founder & Chief Experience Officer
“DepoDirect is the best-in-class leader for online deposition services using advanced AI technology,” said Cantrell. He added, “I am pleased to bring my talents to a company with so much potential.”
“We are very pleased to have Michael join our team and lead the efforts to keep our best-in-class online deposition solution continuously providing the highest-level experience for our clients,” said Alex Loverde, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at DepoDirect. He added, "We look forward to Michael’s contributions in helping law firms fully realize the cost savings and tremendous efficiency advantages that DepoDirect offers."
About DepoDirect
DepoDirect, based in Los Angeles, California, has quickly emerged to become the best-in-class solution for online deposition services. DepoDirect offers law firms and insurance companies tremendous time savings along with cost savings of up to 80% on their deposition service expenses while also providing many advantages over traditional in-person deposition services and other online deposition providers. Examples include a trained technician included on every deposition at no additional cost, a post-deposition viewer, and a first-in-class Exhibit Suite. DepoDirect offers a white-glove experience for a fraction of the cost of other deposition services.
DepoDirect has sponsorships and partnerships with the American Bar Association (ABA), the American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers (AAERT), and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM).
More information about DepoDirect can be found at: www.depodirect.com
Alex Loverde
DepoDirect
alexl@depodirect.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn