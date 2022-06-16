Optima Medical Welcomes Two New Physicians at Cottonwood Office
Optima Medical celebrates return of Dr. Elena Shea and Dr. Harry Gale in Cottonwood, Arizona
Optima Medical has been a blessing to the community. I feel like I have found a supportive home that understands how to treat the entire patient with the highest caliber of professional care.”COTTONWOOD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optima Medical, Arizona’s leading primary care provider, announces two new physicians have joined the team at its Cottonwood office, and are now working alongside Nate Welly, PA, a highly skilled and longstanding provider in the area. Dr. Elena Shea and Dr. Harry Gale are popular family medical doctors in the region and have begun accepting new patients.
— Dr. Elena Shea
Dr. Elena Shea, MD, is a well-known physician in the Cottonwood area with 30 years of experience. Dr. Shea is a family medicine doctor and specializes in Allopathic and Osteopathic medicine. She authored the book Health is Here which focuses on healing the body naturally.
“Optima Medical has been a blessing to the community by enabling me to continue helping people in this area. I feel like I have found a supportive home that understands how to treat the entire patient with the highest caliber of professional care.” says Dr. Elena Shea.
Optima Medical is also pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Harry Gale, DO, a popular physician who is returning home to Cottonwood after recently practicing in other parts of Yavapai County. Gale is an internal medicine specialist who completed his residency at Maricopa Medical Center in 1993.
“I am excited to return to the great Cottonwood community and reconnect with patients and friends, including many who I watched grow up!” says Dr. Harry Gale.
Dr. Shea and Dr. Gale are accepting new patients at Optimal Medical’s office located at 450 South Willard Street, Suite 103.
About Optima Medical:
Optima Medical is an Arizona-based medical group consisting of 14 locations and 60 medical providers, who care for more than 120,000 patients statewide. Its mission is to improve the quality of life throughout Arizona by helping communities “Live Better, Live Longer” through personalized healthcare, with a focus on preventing the nation’s top leading causes of death. Optima Medical goes beyond primary care with a full spectrum of services including cardiovascular health services, behavioral health, allergy testing and immunotherapy, in-house lab testing, imaging, chronic disease management and other specialty health services. The group has six locations in Yavapai County, as well as offices in Casa Grande, Peoria, Safford, Sierra Vista and Tucson. Optima Medical also has recently added locations in Gilbert and Queen Creek.
Optima is looking to expand its regional outreach program by engaging with members of the community through sponsoring school programs and sports, hosting local events, attending hiring fairs and helping those in need. Readers are encouraged to submit suggestions and ideas to info@optimamedicalaz.com.
For more information visit https://optimamedicalaz.com/ or check us out on FACEBOOK.
Joanne Sgro-Killworth
10 to 1 Public Relations
joanne@10to1pr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn