Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,018 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 14, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:40 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Torren Ecker.

 

Communications Received

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

June 14, 2022

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Finance Committee.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 2496

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

June 14, 2022

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 20, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 20, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

HB 1161 PN 2730

167 – 33        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 2024 PN 3018

199 – 1           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 2524 PN 3235

112 – 88        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

Motion to Proceed with

SB 915, PN 1677 (Benninghoff)

 

196 – 4          

SB 915 PN 1677

200 – 0           Sent to Senate With Amendment

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2492   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2496   Rules

 

HB 2669   Tourism and Recreational Development

 

HB 2671   Transportation

HB 2672   State Government

                   

SB 597      Environmental Resources and Energy

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1741      To Appropriations

HB 1795      To Appropriations

HB 2079      To Appropriations

HB 2096      To Appropriations

HB 2268      To Appropriations

HB 2337      To Appropriations

HB 2633      To Appropriations

HB 2653      To Appropriations

HB 2654      To Appropriations

HB 2655      To Appropriations

HB 2656      To Appropriations

HB 2657      To Appropriations

HB 2658      To Appropriations

HB 2659      To Appropriations

HB 2661      To Appropriations

HB 2662      To Appropriations

SB 709         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1983      From Urban Affairs to Consumer Affairs

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 2024      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2524      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 915         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1235       From Insurance as Committed

HB 2633      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2653      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2654      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2655      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2656      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2657      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2658      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2659      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2661      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2662      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2664      From Urban Affairs as Committed

HB 2665      From Urban Affairs as Committed

SB 797         From Urban Affairs as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 681

HB 1393

HB 2032

HB 2049

HB 2527

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 681

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.