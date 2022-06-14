Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 14, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:40 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Torren Ecker.

Communications Received

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

June 14, 2022

Resolved that,

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Finance Committee.

Respectfully submitted,

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2496

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

June 14, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 20, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 20, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

HB 1161 PN 2730 167 – 33 Sent to Senate for Concurrence HB 2024 PN 3018 199 – 1 Sent to Senate for Concurrence HB 2524 PN 3235 112 – 88 Sent to Senate for Concurrence Motion to Proceed with SB 915, PN 1677 (Benninghoff) 196 – 4 SB 915 PN 1677 200 – 0 Sent to Senate With Amendment

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2492 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2496 Rules

HB 2669 Tourism and Recreational Development

HB 2671 Transportation

HB 2672 State Government

SB 597 Environmental Resources and Energy

Bills Recommitted

HB 1741 To Appropriations

HB 1795 To Appropriations

HB 2079 To Appropriations

HB 2096 To Appropriations

HB 2268 To Appropriations

HB 2337 To Appropriations

HB 2633 To Appropriations

HB 2653 To Appropriations

HB 2654 To Appropriations

HB 2655 To Appropriations

HB 2656 To Appropriations

HB 2657 To Appropriations

HB 2658 To Appropriations

HB 2659 To Appropriations

HB 2661 To Appropriations

HB 2662 To Appropriations

SB 709 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1983 From Urban Affairs to Consumer Affairs

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 2024 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2524 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 915 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1235 From Insurance as Committed

HB 2633 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2653 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2654 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2655 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2656 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2657 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2658 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2659 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2661 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2662 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2664 From Urban Affairs as Committed

HB 2665 From Urban Affairs as Committed

SB 797 From Urban Affairs as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 681

HB 1393

HB 2032

HB 2049

HB 2527

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 681

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.