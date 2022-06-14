Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 14, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:40 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Torren Ecker.
Communications Received
Committees on Committees
In the House of Representatives
June 14, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Finance Committee.
Respectfully submitted,
Joanna McClinton
Democratic Leader
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2496
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
June 14, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 20, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 20, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
|
167 – 33 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
199 – 1 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
112 – 88 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
Motion to Proceed with
SB 915, PN 1677 (Benninghoff)
|
196 – 4
|
200 – 0 Sent to Senate With Amendment
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2492 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2496 Rules
HB 2669 Tourism and Recreational Development
HB 2671 Transportation
HB 2672 State Government
SB 597 Environmental Resources and Energy
Bills Recommitted
HB 1741 To Appropriations
HB 1795 To Appropriations
HB 2079 To Appropriations
HB 2096 To Appropriations
HB 2268 To Appropriations
HB 2337 To Appropriations
HB 2633 To Appropriations
HB 2653 To Appropriations
HB 2654 To Appropriations
HB 2655 To Appropriations
HB 2656 To Appropriations
HB 2657 To Appropriations
HB 2658 To Appropriations
HB 2659 To Appropriations
HB 2661 To Appropriations
HB 2662 To Appropriations
SB 709 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1983 From Urban Affairs to Consumer Affairs
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 2024 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2524 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 915 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1235 From Insurance as Committed
HB 2633 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2653 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2654 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2655 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2656 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2657 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2658 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2659 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2661 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2662 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2664 From Urban Affairs as Committed
HB 2665 From Urban Affairs as Committed
SB 797 From Urban Affairs as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 681
HB 1393
HB 2032
HB 2049
HB 2527
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 681
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.