The United States-Tanzania Open Skies Air Transport Agreement Enters into Force

The U.S.-Tanzania Air Transport Agreement entered into force on June 10.  This bilateral agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Tanzania consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy and with commitments to high standards of aviation safety and security.  The agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

This agreement with Tanzania is also a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Africa.  It further expands our strong economic and commercial partnership; promotes people-to-people ties; and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers.  With this agreement, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, which in turn promotes tourism and commerce.

Information on U.S. aviation policy and our Open Skies Air Transport agreements is available on the Department of State’s website here: https://www.state.gov/civil-air-transport-agreements/.

