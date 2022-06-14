Submit Release
Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Lu’s Travel to Texas

Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to Texas June 15-17, 2022, to participate in outreach to key domestic constituents in Houston and Dallas.  The Assistant Secretary will engage diaspora, business, government, and education sector leaders. These meetings will reinforce public-private cooperation, grow ties between diaspora business leaders and the Department of State, and highlight the benefits that educational, cultural, and professional exchanges have for U.S. middle-class communities.

Assistant Secretary Lu’s engagements in Texas are part of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs’ new domestic outreach programs, which aim to connect U.S. foreign policy with the broad American public.

For media inquiries please contact SCA-Press@state.gov.

