New Magazine ‘Mindcare Today’ Will Simplify Mental Health Referrals

Mindcare Today, the publication from the founder of an outpatient hospital system, will serve as a mental health resource library for community spaces

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindcare Today – the upcoming resource magazine from a Texas-based mental health outpatient hospital system – will launch its first edition of the publication in print and digitally on August 1st, 2022.

The team at Mindcare Today understands that finding treatment referrals is often complicated and frustrating, especially for somebody experiencing a mental health crisis. The goal of the new publication is to simplify the process by providing a central resource and ‘Find Me A Referral’ platform via the Mindcare Today website.

50,000 copies of each edition will be printed and distributed throughout the US to community spaces where they will reach people in need of support, such as hospitals, universities, counseling offices, and churches.

Margie Barilla, Founder of Mindcare Today, is on a mission to address the mental health crisis affecting Texas and the US.

“Since 2019 I have established 15 hospitals and pivoted to a virtual model that now serves Texas in its entirety, bridging the gap of mental health access.

“Now I’m at a point where I want to guide and support other mental health providers as they open or enhance their own practices - we always need more providers. That’s why I’m launching this new endeavor, to increase the visibility and accessibility of these vital services,” explains Barilla.

The services featured in Mindcare Today will include ADD/ADHD treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, case management, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, and faith-based community support groups.

To learn more about the upcoming Mindcare Today magazine or to reach out to schedule an interview with the team, visit the website.

