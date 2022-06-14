Steps to take for those with flood insurance

While most homeowners insurance policies don’t cover flood damage, the state commissioner of securities and insurance is encouraging those with flood coverage who have property loss to contact their insurance companies as soon as possible to start the claim process.

“Unfortunately, not all homeowners’ policies cover flood damage. The CSI team is here to assist homeowners in reviewing their insurance policy to determine if they have coverage and assist in filing claims and working with insurers to obtain benefits to which they are entitled,” Commissioner and state Auditor Troy Downing said in a statement Monday.