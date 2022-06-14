Mod-Fence Systems Launches E-Commerce Website and Expands Reach with a New East Coast Warehouse

Mod-Fence Outdoor Event Mod-Fence Premium Temporary and Portable Event Fencing

Mod-Fence, an industry leader in temporary fencing launched an e-commerce website for easier shopping, while cutting shipping costs for East Coast clients.

We upgraded and streamlined the temporary fence shopping experience for events, rental companies and distributors to order online for fence panels or fence kits to suit their varying event needs.” — Gauro Coen

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As leaders in the premium PVC temporary event fence industry for years, Mod-Fence expands its product offerings by developing a simple way for clients and distributors to purchase fencing and complimentary fence accessories online through their new e-commerce website, www.mod-fence.com “Having worked in the event and rental business for over two decades, we realized that there was a need for our clients, event planners, coordinators, rental agencies, golf course superintendents and event venue managers, to quickly and easily shop online for fence panels or kits to suit their varying needs,” said Gauro Coen, CEO of Mod-Fence Systems.“It’s 2022 and about time we upgraded the event fence shopping experience into a more streamlined way for event and rental companies and distributors to order online without having to pick up a phone. After All, it says it in our name, ‘Mod’ for “Modular” and “Modern” Mr. Coen continued.Available in two styles, Mod-Traditional and Mod-Picket, the premium PVC portable fence panels are sleek, chic and offer a clean aesthetic to any event, festival, restaurant, amusement park, golf course or club, high end event venue and more. Fencing can be purchased by individual Panel, or through Mod-Kits; the Mod-Kit 60 and Mod-Kit 120 - which includes 10 Event Fence Panels and 12 Post Connectors for 60ft of linear fencing, or 20 Event Fence Panels and 24 Post Connectors for 120ft of linear fencing.The universal Mod-Post Connectors work with both fence style systems, providing clients with unparalleled design flexibility for an unlimited number of setups, layouts and configurations. The new proprietary multi-functional pivoting post connectors feature a hook and loop connection system without any tools required for installation. Once connected, fence panels can pivot 180° degrees, allowing users to quickly and easily rearrange or adjust as needs change.“With a fresh new look and upgraded website, our distributors are already placing orders left and right,” said Mr. Coen. “It’s an exciting time for us and the new website is being well received. We are also in development and close to launching our new Mod-Fence Gates, 3ft Mod-Fence Panels and a Transport Cart to neatly stack panels on for easy deployment and storage.”With the rise in gas and shipping costs, the expansion of their East Coast Warehouse will save clients located along the East Coast a significant amount of money on shipping costs. From West Coast to East Coast, Mod-Fence has all of your temporary fencing needs covered.### Mod-Fence Systems, LLC. specializes in selling and renting premium, portable and modular fencing for tent events, amusement parks, golf courses, state fairs and any location where an attractive, yet durable, space delineator is required.If you would like additional information about Mod-Fence Systems, please call 562-270-1677 or email sales@mod-fence.com

