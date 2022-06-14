Questex’s Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference Unveils Three-Days of Training and Workshops Targeted to Sensors and Electronics Professionals

The Largest Embedded and IoT Gathering in North America Takes Place June 27-29 in San Jose, CA

Educational sessions include:

Everything you Always Wanted to Know About Hardware Attacks (but were afraid to ask)

Device Lifecycle Management at the Edge

Unlocking ROI of Autonomous Fleets, Robotics and Drones with New Approaches to Flexible Wireless Charging Architecture

Case Study: Personal Air Quality Monitoring using Embedded Artificial Intelligence

And more. View schedule here.



Trainings and workshops include:

Pre-Conference Workshop: Designing RTOS Applications on Microcontrollers Workshop

Prototyping Secure Sensor Applications Using Click Boards and the Azure Sphere Starter Kit

Presented by Avnet - Instructor: Brian Willess, Technical Solutions Engineer

Presented by Avnet - Instructor: Brian Willess, Technical Solutions Engineer Enhancing an Embedded Sensor Application with a Custom Voice Command Interface

Presented by Avnet - Instructor: Peter Fenn, Director

Presented by Avnet - Instructor: Peter Fenn, Director Cyber Resilience for IoT - Bouncing Back from Attacks

Presented by Trusted Computing Group

Presented by Trusted Computing Group Optimizing Deep Learning AI/ML Models for Resource Constrained Embedded Systems

Presented by: IAR Systems

Presented by: IAR Systems Perpetual Power For Sensors and IoT Edge Devices Using Solar

Presented by PowerFilm Solar

Presented by PowerFilm Solar Developing IoT Cellular Applications With Arduino®

Presented by Microchip – Instructor: Johan Lofstad, Senior Application Engineer, IoT Champion

Presented by Microchip – Instructor: Johan Lofstad, Senior Application Engineer, IoT Champion Interfacing low power / low voltage sensors to the AVR®128DB48 Microcontroller

Presented by Microchip – Instructor: Bob Martin, Wizard of Make / Senior Staff Engineer

Attendees can sign up to attend these workshops at registration.

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics, said, “Our conference supports engineers who develop embedded systems and work with both hardware and software. We have an outstanding selection of training and workshops planned and we look forward to bringing this learning to the industry.”

In addition to premium education opportunities, Embedded Technologies Expo has a co-located exhibit floor with Sensors Converge offering access to over 200 leading suppliers and vendors. To register for Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, click here.

Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference is co-located with Sensors Converge, Autonomous Technologies Conference , and Metaverse Global Congress .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here.

About Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference

Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, the largest embedded and IoT gathering in North America and taking place June 27-29 in San Jose, CA, is designed to support engineers who develop embedded systems and work with both hardware and software. The event focuses on the development of embedded systems and the building blocks of IoT, from designing and coding, to debugging, and testing systems through a blend of hands-on workshops & training, education, exhibits, and third party visionaries. Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference is co-located with Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com). Both are part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Autonomous Technologies Conference, Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, Fierce AutoTech, and Fierce EmbeddedTech, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

