Learn to Hunt program opens registration for dove hunting for beginner’s webinar

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook mourning doves to individuals who have little to no dove hunting experience.

The July 14 workshop will feature a two-hour virtual knowledge and skills building sessions with instructors that will teach the basics. 

“For those interested in the challenge of dove hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, Hunter Education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting mourning doves such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them.

The course runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and is designed for participants 16 years of age and older.  The course is free and will be held via Zoom. To register, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sAoozZTASs2Zyl-ptwTOvg. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.

