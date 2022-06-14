New funding available for school playgrounds

CANADA, June 14 - Children and families will benefit from new, safe playground equipment as the province establishes a program to support healthy and active lifestyles.

“Playgrounds are wonderful learning environments where students can be free to use their imagination, share experiences and build lifelong friendships. We know having space for children to play safely is important for families and that’s why we’re lifting the burden for parents by investing $500,000 over the next five years to support fundraising for playground equipment for Island schools.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

Currently, community groups or Home and School committees undergo fundraising campaigns for new or replacement playground equipment. Through the new Playground Equipment Program, groups working to purchase playground equipment for public schools in PEI can apply for 50 per cent of their project costs, up to maximum of $25,000.

“This is an impactful initiative and think it's a great benefit to children across the Island. The Playground Equipment Program will be a tremendous benefit for parents. It will help ease pressure to fundraise and ensure playgrounds are part of the school community,” said President of the PEI Home and School Federation, Dionne Tuplin. “School playgrounds are an essential part of childhood development. We are grateful for the funding provided through the provincial government. Outdoor, active play is vital to the health and well-being of our children and these structures will provide an active break for students during the school day and be a benefit for the whole community.”

This funding builds on government’s commitment to provide safe learning environments for all students in years to come.

Daily exercise and playing outside is important for growing young bodies and minds. Playgrounds encourage physical activity and promote healthy lifestyles while also encouraging children to share, work together, overcome challenges and be creative. They provide children with the opportunity to move around, learn new things, reduce anxiety, improve focus, enhance attention span and work on physical, social, emotional and sensory development.

There is no deadline to apply, applications will be assessed as they are submitted.

