Online booking now available for rural transit

CANADA, June 14 - A new online booking system and website will offer riders an easy and convenient way to plan and book their trip with Transit PEI.

The new option will allow riders to create an account and see their transaction history, book multiple trips in one transaction, have a faster payment option, and choose a departure time and route that best meets their needs. Riders can also continue to book by calling 902-812-0808.

“We want to make choosing public transit as easy as possible for Islanders and we hope this new way to book will provide riders more confidence in booking with our rural transit routes,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure James Aylward. “As we work to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, we will continue to look at adding new routes, more frequent trips, and keeping costs affordable for riders.”

The cost of a one-way trip is $2. Monthly passes are also available and, until September, are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students. All transit routes are free for children and students k-12.

Transportation is one of the largest carbon emitters in the province and this is a key initiative in helping PEI reach its goal of being the first net zero province in Canada by 2040.

Anyone with ideas about the rural transit program, or suggestions on ways the Province can improve the Island-wide transit network to best meet the needs of Islanders, can email islandtransit@gov.pe.ca.

For more information about public transit on Prince Edward Island, visit: Transit PEI

