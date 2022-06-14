Islanders invited to free car seat safety check

CANADA, June 14 - The provincial government is partnering with IWK’s Child Safety Link (CSL) program to offer the Child Passenger Safety Course to highway safety staff.

The training will help staff in offering car seat safety inspections to Island families and ensure the proper and safe use of car and booster seats in Prince Edward Island.

As part of the hands-on training certification, volunteers with car seats installed in their vehicles are needed to assist. Islanders interested in helping by getting a free car seat safety check on

June 23 between 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm at 64 Park Street, Charlottetown can call 902-470-7036 or email ashley.holden@iwk.nshealth.ca to confirm an appointment time.

According to the Canadian Paediatric Society, motor vehicle collisions, are the leading cause of death among children under the age of 14. When used correctly, car seats reduce the risk of injury and death by as much as 70 per cent.

CSL is an injury prevention program at IWK Health dedicated to reducing the incidence and severity of unintentional injury to children and youth in the Maritimes. CSL is committed to working with community organizations, governments and other partners to ensure children are as safe as necessary at home, on the road and at play.

Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

902-368-5112

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca