Research Antibodies Market Growth strategies With Leading Key Players – Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company
A rise in research activities in the neurobiology and stem cells’ field is one of the significant factors influencing the research antibodies market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. Increased investments in research in the field of stem cells is also a crucial growth factor of the Research Antibodies market.
Another factor driving the demand for the market is an increased incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s. These diseases have a severe impact on human health, and the growing incidence is creating a need for effective therapies. The advancement in technology and the growing geriatric population is also having a positive impact on market growth. The rapid surge in the number of cancer patients all across the globe has also propelled their research activities. There are several public and private companies that have projects in pipelines to come up with effective therapy for the disease.
The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Research Antibodies Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Research Antibodies industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Research Antibodies market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro-and macro-economic factors.
The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Research Antibodies market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.
Emergen Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users, and region:
Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Monoclonal
Polyclonal
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Primary Antibodies
Secondary Antibodies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Stem Cells
Neurobiology
Immunology
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Western Blotting
Flow Cytometry
Immunofluorescence
Immunohistochemistry
Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay
Immunoprecipitation
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms
Academic & Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Key Findings from the Report Suggest:
In January 2020, a leading market player, Abcam PLC, announced the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises TGR Biosciences and Innova. The acquisition will provide Abcam access to Expedeon's immunology and proteomics products and support.
Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of major importance to bind to the target antigen. These antibodies bind those antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be researched or studied.
Western blots have the capacity to detect the protein’s pictogram level in a sample. It also enables it to be used in several applications, such as an effective diagnostic tool. It helps in direct labeling of primary antibodies, removing any need for secondary antibodies.
Competitive Terrain:
The Global Research Antibodies Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.
Key participants include Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.
Regional Analysis:
The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.
Key regions in the market include:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Germany
France
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Who are the leading players in the Research Antibodies industry?
Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
What are the key applications of Research Antibodies?
Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?
What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?
