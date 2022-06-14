Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing need to curb rising healthcare costs as well as government initiatives to improve patient care

Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market Size – USD 2.27 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends– Growing emphasis on patient safety across the globe” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market is forecasted to reach USD 5.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The growing emphasis on patient safety, increasing the need to shore up that healthcare expenses, and policy efforts to enhance patient care quality are the main drivers driving development in demand for healthcare interoperability. Systems interoperability, information sharing, and access to data play an essential role in improving health outcomes.

The mobilization of individual health data across the full spectrum of health care providers within health organizations allows for coordinated, safe, and high-quality care that supports payment reforms, transparency efforts, and individuals' ability to manage their health. Consequently, the benefits provided by interoperability software for healthcare data will boost industry growth over the coming years. However, to achieve the right use of interoperability solutions and for their successful implementation, healthcare organizations are working holistically on strategies for data sharing & implementation, spanning the entire continuum of patient care.

The Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on a detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Key participants include InterSystems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation Inc., Orion Health Group Limited, Koninklijke Philips NV, Epic Systems Corporation, ViSolve Inc., Infor Inc., iNTERFACEWARE, and Quality Systems Inc., among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

Based on level, semantic generated a revenue of USD 0.66 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period, as it facilitates the online sharing of medical details between separate approved parties and clinicians across possibly incompatible EHR and other programs to increase health care delivery capacity, protection, consistency, and effectiveness.

The solutions type expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecasted period due to the growing need for more exposure to patient health knowledge and increasing adoption of healthcare IT technologies to improve the quality of treatment & enhance patient satisfaction.

The diagnostics application is the major contributor to the Interoperability Solutions in the Healthcare Market. The diagnostics application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 43.1% of the market in the year 2019, due to an increasing need for efficient knowledge exchange for disease diagnosis, such precise and accurate assessments allow healthcare providers to evaluate better the condition of patients, including knowledge evaluation, such as the history of medication and allergies.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare market based on the level, type, application, and region:

Level Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Foundational

Structural

Semantic

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Treatment

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

