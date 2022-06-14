https://nbcmontana.com/news/local/state-auditor-offers-advice-on-insurance-claims-for-those-affected-by-flood

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State Auditor Troy Downing is offering Montanans advice on filing insurance claims for flood damage.

Downing said his team is ready to help residents file claims and work with companies to address costs and damages.

Downing noted not all policies cover flood damage, but his team can help those affected understand what is covered and receive the benefits they are entitled to.

The Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Office released the following information:

Recent flooding across the state of Montana has caused significant damage ─ forcing evacuations and road closures. Commissioner Troy Downing and the CSI team remain prepared to help Montanans file insurance claims and work with insurance companies to address costs and damaged property covered by insurance.

“My prayers and deepest sympathies are with the people of Red Lodge and all affected communities. Our agency stands ready to offer all available resources to help property owners file claims, mitigate future risks, and work with consumers and insurance companies to rebuild these communities.” Commissioner Downing continues, “Unfortunately, not all homeowners’ policies cover flood damage. The CSI team is here to assist homeowners in reviewing their insurance policy to determine if they have coverage and assist in filing claims and working with insurers to obtain benefits to which they are entitled.”

For those who do have flood insurance coverage, Commissioner Troy Downing offers the following advice to insured property owners affected by flooding.

Contact your insurance company as soon as possible to report the loss.

Keep all receipts. Hotel rooms, food, clothing, and other expenses resulting from flooding may be reimbursed by your insurance company.

Preserve swatches of carpet and other upholstery. The quality of the materials in your home may affect the insurance payment amount.

Document your losses. Create an inventory list of damaged or lost belongings. Search through photos on your phone and social media of your home and property to create a more detailed list to better document losses for your insurance company. When safe to do so, take pictures and video of all damaged property. Do not remove damaged or destroyed property without adequately documenting the loss.

Contact the Office of the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (CSI) with questions, concerns, and complaints.

The CSI team is available at 444-2040 or by going to CSIMT.gov. More information on flooding and flood insurance can be found at CSIMT.gov/your-insurance/flood.