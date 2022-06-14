AccountSend.com announces the launch of self-service double-verified B2B & B2C leads with data platform
Millions of double-verified USA B2B & B2C leads with data for all businesses, services and products
If you’re looking for data and an ability to get to decision makers, then AccountSend is the platform to use. Our data is amazing”WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 14, 2022, Weston, FL – AccountSend (AccountSend.com) launches a self-service B2B and B2C platform with double-verified leads with data. The service features full data records that are searchable and downloadable starting at $49 for 10,000 records with several other data packages available. Customizing highly targeted search enables a subscriber to download quality data which includes all the information necessary to grow a business service or product.
The company has over 100,000,000 million records available, adding 1,000,000 records per month of fresh data. The data includes names, job titles, emails, phone numbers (mobile and office), locations, industry, company name, company size, as well as other categories that are searchable on their platform.
“If you’re looking for data and an ability to get to decision makers, then AccountSend is the platform to use. Our easy interface makes it simple to find anyone from C-Levels to small business owners to using it for recruiting and everything in between. Our data is amazing,” said Jonathan Bomser, Co-Founder of AccountSend.
AccountSend re-verifies all of the data on a monthly basis to ensure the most accurate information and lowest bounce rates in the industry from the emails provided. The data consists of any job title, location, company size, name, company and other data needed to fill the needs of any sales pipeline. In adding millions of new records per year a subscriber has the opportunity to consistently open new channels to market their product and services.
“Our main goal is to provide quality, double verified data that is usually not affordable and unreliable from other companies in the industry. Our data proves itself to be great for getting to the decision makers to help generate business for both large and small sales teams and companies looking for growth,” added Jon Bomser.
In the first week of beta testing, the company added 1,000 new subscribers and anticipates having over 10,000 subscribers within the first year of operations.
ABOUT ACCOUNTSEND
AccountSend.com is a self-service B2B and B2C double verified leads with data platform. The company provides millions of audited & verified data records for professionals across 1000's of industries, locations and business verticals. AccountSend data powers data for sales, recruiting, and marketing to large and small companies to prospect, connect and convert!
Loren Johanssen
