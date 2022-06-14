mphrX and Mount Sinai Health System join forces to enable real-time clinical data sharing to improve collaboration on operational and care improvement initiatives.

/EIN News/ -- Princeton, New Jersey, United States, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York-based Healthcare technology company, mphrX, today announced its partnership with Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai) to deploy mphrX’s Minerva platform to enable real-time clinical data sharing designed to meet the 21st Century Cures Act requirements.

Minerva, a Healthcare Data Platform as a Service, will integrate with the clinical source systems at Mount Sinai to create a real-time longitudinal health record. The platform will provide secure and standardized access to clinical data using SMART on FHIR R4 and Bulk-FHIR APIs.

“Part of what drew us to partner with mphrX was our shared commitment to the FHIR standard - the best chance for the industry to eliminate the technical friction when sharing data at scale,” says Mike Berger, Vice President, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Mount Sinai Health Partners and Vice President, Enterprise data at Mount Sinai Health System. “While the 21st Century Cures Act provides a great tailwind, our enterprise data strategy clearly lays out the need for a modern and high-performing endpoint to collaborate on data safely and efficiently. We’re excited to be at the forefront of FHIR adoption and can’t wait to see the innovations this will spawn.”

The 21st Century Cures Act requires healthcare providers to enable access to clinical data using SMART on FHIR as well as Bulk-FHIR API standards. Minerva is the first platform to be ONC certified for both the new Cures Act requirements. Mount Sinai will leverage the technology to solve multiple data-sharing needs in its ecosystem.

Mount Sinai plans to use this technology to share clinical data with Payers, third-party technology companies, internal data science teams and partners to collaborate better in the delivery of patient care. The health system will also receive data from external parties to create a more holistic view of their patient’s health and socioeconomic indicators.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Mount Sinai. We believe delivering true value-based care has become a necessity. The ability to unify healthcare data, securely share and derive insights is the core foundation to delivering better value to patients. This collaboration is a great example of how meeting Cures Act requirements can also accelerate innovation and in turn, improve patient care and outcomes.” said Varun Anand, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer of mphrX.

About mphrX

mphrX is an innovation partner for organizations pioneering the next generation of healthcare. mphrX’s Minerva platform is a Health Data Platform as a Service that brings together patient data from multiple systems to create a real-time unified health record. The company is a rapidly growing healthcare technology organization headquartered in New York City, with offices in India, Australia, and Brazil. mphrX is an ISO 13485, ISO 27001 certified organization. Frost and Sullivan awarded the 2020 Global Digital Transformation Platform Enabling Technology Leadership Award to mphrX. To learn more, visit mphrx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivalled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” among the country’s best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

