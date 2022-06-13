Submit Release
2022 Idaho Primary Election Audit Secondary Report

Date: June 13, 2022
Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State
Phone: (208) 334-2852

Boise, Idaho — Attached is the secondary audit report detailing further findings, lessons learned, and recommendations of best practices based on the results of the audit of the 2022 Idaho Primary Election.

ABOUT LAWERENCE DENNEY

Lawerence Denney has served the people of Idaho since 1990. His public service began as a representative in District 13 and, following redistricting, then became a representative in District 9 until 2014. During this time, Denney served two terms as Majority Leader and three terms as Speaker of the House before successfully running for state office as Idaho’s Secretary of State. He is currently in his second term as Secretary of State.

