Date: June 13, 2022

Boise, Idaho — Attached is the secondary audit report detailing further findings, lessons learned, and recommendations of best practices based on the results of the audit of the 2022 Idaho Primary Election.

2022 Idaho Primary Election Audit Secondary Report [PDF]

